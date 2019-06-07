Country Star Granger Smith’s Rep Confirms Cause Of Death For 3-Year-Old Son River As Drowning

Earlier today, country superstar Granger Smith shared the sad news that his 3-year-old son, River, had died in a “tragic accident,” but he did not give any further details as to what happened at the time. Now, a rep for the singer has confirmed to People that the toddler’s cause of death was in fact drowning. According to the report, the incident happened at Smith’s home near Austin, Texas.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, Granger canceled his scheduled concert in Kansas City, Missouri after he broke the heartbreaking news to fans in an Instagram post that little River had passed away. In the sweet photo posted to his account, the father of three can be seen with his son during better times, holding River and wearing a huge smile on his face. Smith presses his nose against his son’s cheek while little River looks off into the distance, wearing an equally big smile. In the caption of the image, Granger goes into a little more detail as to what happened, letting fans know that River had lost his life.

“I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived,” he wrote. “Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life.”

The singer goes on to say that though his family is “devastated” and “heartbroken,” they do take solace in knowing that their son is now with the heavenly Father. The 39-year-old also paints a picture of River’s personality to fans, calling him a “special” kid who brought so much joy into his family’s life while he was on earth. Towards the end of the post, Smith reminds fans to hold loved ones tight before saying that he has never gone through something so difficult in his life.

In lieu of flowers, Smith also asks fans to send any sort of donations to the hospital that treated his son — Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin. Within just hours of the post going live, Granger has received an overwhelming amount of love and support from his nearly 1 million followers. So far, the post has surpassed 115,000 likes and well over 13,000 comments and that figure continues to grow by the second. Smith and his wife, Amber, have two other children — London and Lincoln.

Thoughts go out to the Smith family during this difficult time.