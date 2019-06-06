‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Hopes Kids Will Be Able To Visit Husband Joe On Father’s Day

She's doing everything she can, according to a new report.

Teresa Giudice wants her husband Joe Giudice to be visited by his children on Father’s Day.

Ahead of the upcoming holiday, an insider has revealed to Hollywood Life that the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member is doing everything she can to ensure their girls, including Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, will be able to spend time with their dad.

“There are a lot of hoops to jump through in order for the girls to be able to visit, but she’s definitely trying to make it happen as it would mean a lot for the girls,” the source explained. “They truly miss their father and she knows what an important day that is to Joe.”

As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will recall, Joe entered into a 41-month prison sentence after Giudice completed her own prison sentence in 2015 but because he is not a United States citizen, he was unable to return home after his sentence was complete. Instead, Joe, who along with Teresa committed crimes of bank and wire fraud years ago, was taken into custody by ICE and transferred to an immigration detention center.

Although Giudice is hopeful that her daughters will be able to see their father next weekend, nothing is guaranteed and her request for a visit could be denied.

According to Hollywood Life, Giudice wants her husband to see his children just as much as she wants them to see him because he’s reportedly struggling in the facility where he was placed.

“It’s sad as he’s fairing way worse than the prison he was at previously and the girls are aware of what’s going on,” the insider explained.

Loading...

Although Giudice is attempting to do what is best for her husband, that doesn’t necessarily mean she’s committed to their marriage. In fact, during the taping of the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 reunion earlier this year, she told host Andy Cohen that she and Joe would go their separate ways if he was to be deported back to his native Italy.

In October of last year, months before his March release from prison, a judge ordered Joe to be deported out of the United States and he’s been fighting the order ever since. Unfortunately, his efforts have been unsuccessful thus far.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 is currently in production and expected to begin airing on Bravo TV sometime later this year.