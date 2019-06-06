Is ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Leaving Bravo TV? Lisa Vanderpump Sets The Record Straight On Twitter

Lisa Vanderpump is responding to a 'Radar Online' report.

Lisa Vanderpump is fighting back after being targeted with a rumor from Radar Online.

Earlier this week, after the Los Angeles-based restauranteur quit her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the outlet suggested Vanderpump was looking into other networks for her spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules. However, according to Vanderpump, the Radar Online report is completely false.

On June 5, Vanderpump responded to the report on Twitter after a fan quoted the outlet’s article and told her to “do it.”

“No Radar, I did not say that, so please DO NOT write it as it’s not true,” Vanderpump tweeted.

In the initial story, an insider alleged that Vanderpump was “highly offended by how she’s been treated without any respect or consideration for the success she’s built for the network.” Later, in an update shared by Radar Online in regard to the false claim regarding Vanderpump Rules’ potential move to another network, a statement from Vanderpump was given.

“Of course this is absolutely not true about taking Vanderpump Rules elsewhere,” she said in her statement. “The network is where this hit show was created by myself and Evolution and I’m very proud to have BRAVO as our home for many years to come.”

As fans have likely heard, Vanderpump Rules is currently in production on its eighth season. Recently, the cast was spotted celebrating the bachelor and bachelorette parties of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright in Miami, Florida.

Vanderpump Rules began airing in January 2013, nearly two years after Vanderpump first made a name for herself on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As fans well know, the spinoff series is based out of SUR Restaurant, which is one of Vanderpump’s four restaurants in Los Angeles.

In addition to SUR, Vanderpump also owns Villa Blanca in Beverly Hills as well as PUMP Lounge and TomTom in West Hollywood.

During the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, were seen teaming up with cast members Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz for their newest restaurant in Los Angeles, TomTom, and toward the end of the season, the location was seen opening.

Several months later, while in production on the ninth season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump celebrated the launch of the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, which is located at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, with co-star Camille Grammer.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 will air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.