‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Flo Accidentally Reveals Truth To Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 10 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will make a shocking discovery. The designer will learn critical information while having a chat with Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). Both Thomas and Flo will need to make some important decisions regarding the best way forward.

It seems as if Flo will slip up while talking to Thomas. According to the Early Edition spoilers, via Daytime Royalty, Flo will talk to Thomas about his niece, Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). Somehow, Flo will let it slip that Phoebe is actually Beth, Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) daughter.

Thomas cannot wrap his mind around the fact that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is raising the child that Hope believes is dead. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will immediately blast Flo, calling her a liar. Initially, he cannot believe that Beth is still alive, and the facts just don’t make sense to him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Flo will begin to panic after she shares the confidential information with him. She realizes that she could lose everything if Thomas decides to go to the authorities — or to Hope and Liam.

Thomas will first take some time to reflect. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas will be shocked at the news that Hope’s daughter is alive. For one, his entire plot to break up Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) revolved around the fact that they should not be together because they do not have a family together. Thomas then manipulated Hope into believing that Liam should be with the girls, while she could have a family of her own if she played the role of Douglas’ mother.

Thomas will be conflicted about what he should do. On the one hand, he wants Hope to have her daughter back. On the other, Phoebe is his sister’s daughter now — and he knows that Steffy loves her little girl. Thomas also has his own agenda to accomplish, and telling Hope that Beth is alive might not be in his best interest.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Thomas will make a surprising decision, one that will shock viewers. Will he decide to come clean — or will he use this knowledge to his own advantage?

See Thomas' course of action every weekday on The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.