Briana DeJesus Tells MTV To Stop Playing With Mackenzie McKee On Twitter Amid ‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Rumors

Briana DeJesus doesn't want the network messing with her former co-star's emotions.

Briana DeJesus wants MTV to make a final decision in regard to Mackenzie McKee’s potential addition to the Teen Mom OG franchise.

Following a number of rumors suggesting McKee, who previously starred alongside DeJesus on Teen Mom 3, was filming for Teen Mom OG and could be added to the cast of the hit series after a trial period, DeJesus took to her Twitter page to demand the network “stop playing” with McKee.

“Y’all need to stop playing with this girls emotions and let her know if she’s officially joining the franchise or not LOL,” she tweeted, according to a report shared by In Touch Weekly magazine on June 4.

Earlier this week, a source confirmed McKee, a married mother of three, was filming with MTV and could ultimately be brought to the cast of Teen Mom OG in a full-time role after the sudden exit of former cast member Bristol Palin, who announced her exit from the show in April.

“Mackenzie has been filming,” a source told Radar Online on June 3. “She will appear in a few episodes towards the end of the season.”

As fans of the Teen Mom franchise will recall, McKee was reportedly in the running to join the cast of Teen Mom 2 in 2017 before the role was ultimately given to DeJesus. Then, one year later, after Abraham was fired from Teen Mom OG, she was said to be in the running to replace her. However, neither possibility panned out and now many are wondering if McKee could ever truly join either show in a full-time role.

When Palin, who first joined the Teen Mom OG cast in July of last year, announced she was quitting the show after just one season, she told her fans and followers that the reality series had stolen her peace and added that she wasn’t impressed by the money MTV was offering her to return.

Loading...

“I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction,” she explained.

In 2017, when McKee first lost her Teen Mom 2 gig to DeJesus, she told Radar Online that she didn’t understand why the network would choose her co-star over her. After all, she had a much bigger social media following than DeJesus had at the time.

McKee has not yet discussed her potential role on Teen Mom OG.

Teen Mom OG Season 10 premieres on MTV on Monday, June 10, at 9 p.m. on MTV.