Elizabeth Hurley Announces That She’s Joining The Marvel Universe As Seductive Sorceress Morgan le Fay

Elizabeth Hurley is about to become a part of the Marvel Universe. On Wednesday, the 53-year-old British actress announced that she landed a role in the third season of Marvel’s Runaways and that she’ll be playing Morgan le Fay, a very powerful sorceress.

On Instagram, her followers seemed very excited at the prospect of Hurley embodying the character on the series.

“Stop IT! This is going to be everything,” wrote actress Victoria Ekanoye. “Enjoy every minute.”

Ekanoye was a part of the cast on The Royals alongside Hurley.

The execs at Marvel Television seem just as excited about the actress playing le Fay.

“Elizabeth Hurley is joining the Marvel Universe and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have her portraying one of the most enchanting Marvel characters,” said the head of Marvel Television and Runways executive producer Jeph Loeb to Variety.

As Variety notes, Morgan le Fay’s powers are extensive. Besides astral projection and enchantment, she can also bend mystical forces to her will. She was an apprentice of the great wizard Merlin and that training has made her the most powerful sorceress in the universe. This will likely give Hurley lots of great material to sink her teeth into.

This won’t be the first time that Hurley will play a villain. She played the devil in Bedazzled, a dark comedy filmed that was released in the year 2000.

Although almost 20 years have passed since the release of that film, Elizabeth Hurley looks just as seductive. She regularly posts photos where she’s wearing skimpy bikinis, proving that sometimes, age really is just a number.

In an interview on the Today Show, she credited good skincare practices and a focus on health for her youthful look.

“I have one serum I use all the time,” she said. “You need to look after your skin, You need to look after your health. If you want to glow from the inside, you have to be healthy.”

She also stressed the importance of getting an adequate amount of sleep to slow the impact of aging on your looks and health.

Loading...

Hurley later added that there was an emotional/spiritual side to anti-aging as well.

“Sometimes I think to glow, you have to let go of a lot of stuff and move on. Be as nice as you can to everyone,” she said.

The premiere date for the next season of Runaways hasn’t been announced as of yet.