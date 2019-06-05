Bradley Cooper’s Girlfriend, Irina Shayk, Reportedly Moved Out Of His L.A. Mansion With Their Daughter

Bradley Cooper’s relationship with the mother of his child, supermodel Irina Shayk, has reportedly fizzled out.

According to The Sun, there have been rumors that Cooper and Shayk have been on the rocks for months, but things have allegedly gotten very bad between the couple, who share one daughter together.

The outlet now reports that Shayk has packed her bags and moved out of the L.A. mansion she previously shared with Cooper, and she allegedly took their 2-year-old daughter, Lea, with her.

“Things are cooling off between Bradley and Irina in a big way. They haven’t been good for a few months and Irina decided it would be best if she moved into her own place. It’s not looking like there’s much long left for the two of them together,” an insider told the publication.

Page Six recently reported that Cooper and Shayk have been trying to fix their relationship for the sake of their daughter, but that things seems to be coming to an end for the couple.

“Because of their daughter, they keep trying. Things are not good. Neither one is happy. The relationship is hanging by a thread,” the insider revealed.

One onlooker who recently spotted the pair out to dinner together to the outlet that they looked “miserable” to be in each other’s company, and that they barely spoke to one another.

Another source claimed that Cooper and Shayk have nothing in common, as the actor doesn’t drink and likes a more mellow vibe, while the model wants to go out and socialize.

As many fans will remember, the rumors about the couple’s romance getting rocky first surfaced after Cooper co-starred along Lady Gaga in A Star is Born.

The Inquisitr reports that the pair had major chemistry on screen, and fans quickly learned that they had a ton of chemistry off-screen as well.

The pair were spotted looking over the moon to be together during awards season. After the intimate and steamy performance of their duet, “Shallow,” at the Oscars back in February, fans were convinced there were real feelings between Cooper and Gaga.

The performance set the internet on fire, with fans and fellow celebrities claiming that the pair looked like a real couple.

However, shortly after the performance, Gaga spoke out, saying that she and Cooper were simply acting out a love song on stage for entertainment value.

Neither Cooper nor Shayk have spoken out about the split rumors.