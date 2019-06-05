Fans’ Hearts Melt As Hoda Kotb Shares Rare Photo Of Boyfriend Joel Schiffman On Their Anniversary

Hoda Kotb is delighting her fans with a new slew of Instagram updates.

As fans of the television personality know, Kotb has been on maternity leave from The Today Show since April after having adopted her second child — Hope Catherine. Since she has been gone, she has luckily been keeping fans up-to-date on her life by sharing a series of photos and videos to her Instagram account. In the most recent image posted to her account, Kotb shares a rare photo of longtime boyfriend, Joel Schiffman.

In the sweet photo update, Joel and Hoda appear to be at dinner together. Both parties are all smiles as they look into the camera, flashing their pearly whites. Joel wraps his arm around Hoda and in turn, she puts her hand on top of his. Schiffman looks handsome while rocking a grey sport coat and a white button-up tee. Hoda looks fabulous in a black top and a pair of dangly earrings. She wears her short, dark locks down in the shot and also appears to be wearing minimal makeup.

To go along with the cute photo, Kotb also shared a heartfelt caption to celebrate their six year anniversary. And it comes as no shock that the new photo post has earned her rave reviews with over 124,000 likes in addition to 2,000-plus comments. Some fans chimed in to wish Hoda and Joel well while countless others just commented to let her know that they’re huge fans.

“Such an incredibly romantic love story and family story. Congratulations,” one follower gushed.

“Hoda, you give me hope!! That is so incredibly inspiring and amazing all the blessings in your life!!! You deserve every bit of brightness!”

“Happy anniversary! What wonderful changes you’ve had! God bless your family,” one more commented.

And the sweet anniversary photo came just shortly after Hoda shared a number of photos of her eldest daughter, Haley Joy, at Sesame Place. In one of the photos that was posted to her account, the mother of two shared four different photos from Haley’s fun outing. In three of the photos, little Haley is hugging a different Sesame Street character and in the other, she stands with her mother and the whole entire cast.

Like the most recent image posted to her account, this one has earned Kotb plenty of attention with over 16,000 likes in addition to 160-plus comments. Once again, some followers took to the post to let Hoda know that she is missed on the hit NBC show while countless others just expressed their love for Haley Joy. It is unclear when exactly Kotb will return to her post on The Today Show.