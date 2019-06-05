Biden Supports Hyde Amendment, Which Bans Most Federal Abortion Funding

Abortion is a larger part of the national political conversation than it has been in many years, due to both the passage of restrictive abortion bans by several states, and the possibility of the U.S. Supreme Court coming closer to overturning Roe v. Wade, the decision that legalized abortion in 1973.

Now, the Democratic frontrunner for president has made a surprising declaration about the issue.

Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joseph Biden continues to support the Hyde Amendment, a law passed in 1976 that banned most use of federal funds for abortion, except for cases of rape, incest, and to save the life of the mother. Biden’s campaign confirmed the candidate’s support for the amendment to NBC News.

The declaration comes despite a video last month posted to the Twitter account of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in which the candidate, in a rope line in South Carolina, appeared to commit to overturning the Hyde Amendment.

Most Democratic presidential candidates are opposed to the Hyde Amendment. Four people who are women, senators and presidential candidates- Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota- are among the cosponsors of legislation to overturn the law. The Democratic platform in 2016 called for the end of the Hyde Amendment.

Biden, who has come out strongly in recent weeks against the state-level abortion bans, has had an “evolution” on abortion throughout his long political career, per NBC News. Biden, in the 1970s and ’80s, voted several times against allowing exceptions for rape and incest in bills allowing Medicare for abortion. Biden has said that as a Catholic he is personally opposed to abortion, while committing to protect protecting Roe v. Wade as an elected official. His views on abortion never became any kind of public controversy during the Obama campaigns or presidency.

“Yet his presidential campaign confirmed to NBC News that Biden still supports the Hyde Amendment.” Mmm hmmm. https://t.co/ZYZ61LawPj — Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) June 5, 2019

Planned Parenthood issued a statement that was critical of Biden’s position.

“We encourage any candidate who doesn’t recognize Hyde’s impact to speak to the women it hurts most — particularly women of color and women with low incomes — to learn more about the harmful impacts of this discriminatory policy,” Kelly Robinson, the Planned Parenthood Action Fund’s executive director, told NBC in a statement.

The Hyde Amendment, passed three years after Roe v. Wade, was introduced by Rep. Henry Hyde of Illinois, although it’s been amended various times over the years.