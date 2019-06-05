Bravo TV Releases Statement After Lisa Vanderpump Quits ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

What is the network saying after her announcement?

Bravo TV released a statement, via a representative, following news of Lisa Vanderpump’s exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on June 4.

Speaking to Bustle, the network spoke out just hours after Vanderpump was seen telling DailyMailTV she would not be returning to the reality series for its upcoming 10th season and would also be skipping the upcoming Season 9 reunion taping, which is set to film later today in Los Angeles.

In their statement, Bravo TV failed to directly address Vanderpump’s exit but encouraged fans to stay tuned to the remainder of Season 9. The network said there is still plenty of “drama and fun” that has yet to play out.

“There is so much great drama and fun still to come this season including the ladies’ trip to France, so before we focus on next season, let’s see where this one takes us,” the statement read.

Late last month, Vanderpump suggested on Twitter that she would be featured in just one more episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which was taped earlier this year at the opening of her restaurant in Caesar’s Palace, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden. She then said that Bravo TV “cut out all [her] scenes.”

“It was all philanthropic,” she explained, noting her work with Route 91 Strong and The Trevor Project.

Vanderpump’s exit from the show isn’t too surprising, especially considering she quit filming with her co-stars last year. Chances are it will change the dynamic of the show. After all, Vanderpump has been featured in a full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since the series began airing in 2011.

While rumors of Vanderpump’s potential exit from the show began swirling earlier this year after she became estranged from her castmates, the restaurateur denied she was leaving the show on a number of occasions.

At the end of last year, while chatting with Us Weekly magazine, Vanderpump confirmed she would be missing from a number of moments of Season 9.

“There’s a plethora of stories that say I’m quitting… If I had quit I would have said it,” she said last November. “It’s like saying am I going to a Christmas party next year. You know, you don’t know, do you? You don’t know if you’re going to be invited back. You don’t know if they’re going to do the show. So that’s a little hypothetical, really.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.