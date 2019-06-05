Brandi Glanville Says Lisa Vanderpump ‘For Sure’ Planted Puppy Gate Tabloid Story On ‘RHOBH’

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' veteran recalled her heated history with her former friend during a return visit to the Bravo reality show.

Brandi Glanville made a return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she had a lot to say about the drama this season on the Bravo reality show. Glanville, who stepped away as a full-time cast member after the fifth season of the long-running reality show, met up with pal Denise Richards for drinks, and she weighed in on the Puppy Gate drama with Lisa Vanderpump and Dorit Kemsley that has dominated Season 9.

When talking about the leaked tabloid story that fueled the feud between Vanderpump and the rest of the RHOBH cast, Glanville said there’s no doubt the SUR owner planted the story, TooFab reports.

“She does have a direct hotline to Radar Online, to be honest. … She did for sure.”

Glanville also noted that she was best friends with Lisa Vanderpump for five years before their falling out. In a confessional interview, Brandi said that when it comes to Lisa, “whatever she wants out there, she gets out there.”

Brandi also reflected on how she “crossed” Lisa Vanderpump several years ago and has been paying for it ever since.

“Literally, I’ve spent the past three years being punished for crossing her in a way. Because she really, in her head, does nothing wrong.”

Brandi Glanville’s problems with Lisa Vanderpump started in 2013 when she claimed the wealthy restaurateur put tabloid magazines in her suitcase ahead of a cast trip to Palm Springs. The gossip mags included articles detailing rumors that Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, was cheating on her. When Glanville accused Lisa of putting the tabloids in her suitcase to embarrass Kyle, the Vanderpump Rules star denied the claims and put the kibosh on her friendship with Brandi.

Since that time, Brandi Glanville has accused Lisa Vanderpump of trying to interfere in her life. Last year, Brandi told listeners of her Unfiltered podcast that she was told by the podcast’s talent booker that Lisa Vanderpump would have to approve a guest appearance by Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay if she wanted to have her on her show.

“Are you kidding?” Brandi said, per Too Fab. “This b**** is still ruining my life. I’ve been here almost five years. This is the one thing that I have that she can’t touch, and now she’s telling me whether I can interview Scheana or not?”

Brandi also described Lisa as “very controlling,” and noted that while she is not afraid of her, she feels she did try to ruin her life for years.

Still, Brandi Glanville can relate to being shut out by the rest of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast. Last fall, Lisa Vanderpump stopped filming with her castmates after the Puppy Gate drama blew up during an argument in her kitchen with Kyle Richards. Glanville told Us Weekly she can feel Vanderpump’s pain because she has been in the same situation before.

“I actually feel sorry for her a little bit because I’ve been in her shoes where no one wants to film with you,” Glanville told Us. “You’re kind of passed aside and it is the hardest feeling because it’s like, it’s your job, but no one wants to film with you. It sucks to be in that position, so I feel sorry for her in a way.”

Lisa Vanderpump has vehemently denied stirring up the Puppy Gate tabloid drama and even took a lie detector test to prove she wasn’t involved. The Bravo star remains estranged from her castmates and recently confirmed that she will not be returning to the show for Season 10.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.