Jennifer Aniston Says She & Her Former Co-Stars Would Do A ‘Friends’ Reunion

Jennifer Aniston is giving Friends fans something to get excited about. The actress officially said that she would be down to do a reunion, and people are officially freaking out.

According to People Magazine, Jennifer Aniston sat down with Ellen DeGeneres and revealed that she would totally do a Friends reunion, claiming that her former co-stars, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry, would also likely be in to reprise their beloved characters.

During the interview, DeGeneres told Aniston to “Do a friends reunion.” Jennifer then replied, “Ohhh–okay. I know, why not?” Aniston stated.

“You know what, because listen, I told you this. I would do it. The girls would do it, and the boys would do it I’m sure. Listen. Anything could happen,” Jennifer said with a laugh.

Does Aniston already know something that we don’t know? Perhaps the cast has been getting together and talking about doing a highly anticipated and long-awaited reunion show already.

The fans have been downright demanding it for years, and it seems that Aniston was the cast member that would need to be on board for it to happen. Now that she’s revealed she would do it, fans will likely be scouring the internet in hopes of seeing confirmation in the coming months.

As many fans will remember, Friends ended with fans wanting to see more of the Central Perk gang. In the series finale, Ross (Schwimmer) and Rachel (Aniston) finally got back together and promised not to “screw up” their relationship again, thus making them a family with their daughter Emma for the first time.

Jennifer Aniston Says She Would do a Friends Reunion and Thinks Her Co-Stars Would Too: 'Why Not?' https://t.co/YhG0TDIx4P — People (@people) June 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Monica (Cox) and Chandler (Perry) welcomed twins, a boy and a girl named Jack and Erica. Jack after Monica and Ross’ father, and Erica after the twins’ biological mother, played by Anna Farris.

Loading...

The couple also moved out of their iconic New York City apartment and to the suburbs following the birth of their adopted children.

All the while, Phoebe (Kudrow) and her husband, Mike (Paul Rudd) were happily married and talking about having their own children. In addition, Joey (LeBlanc) was adjusting to all of the changes his friends were making in their lives and dealing with how those changes impacted him.

Fans would certainly love to see how things are going for the group now and how their children grew up as well.

Fans can see Jennifer Aniston’s entire interview with Ellen DeGeneres, where she speaks out about a possible Friends reunion, during The Ellen Show on Wednesday afternoon.