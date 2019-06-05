Donald Trump Lashes Out And Calls Bette Midler A ‘Washed Up Psycho’ On Twitter

After the singer apologized for attributing a fake quote to Trump, the president retaliates with name-calling.

Even though the U.S. President Donald Trump is currently in the middle of a state visit to the U.K. he is still busy keeping tabs on what is going on around him back home. When singer Bette Midler recently apologized publically for using a fake Donald Trump quote on Twitter, Trump responded by calling Midler a “washed up psycho” and a “sick scammer.”

“Washed up psycho Bette Midler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make ‘your great president’ look really bad,” Trump’s tweet reads.

“She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer!”

As USA Today points out, Trump posted his reply regarding Midler’s fake tweet at 1.30 a.m. local British time.

Trump’s reply comes one day after Bette Midler offered up an apology for using an incorrect statement attributed to Trump. The quote in question is as follows and was attributed to an interview conducted by People with Donald Trump in the 1990s.

“If I were to run, I’d run as a Republican. They’re the dumbest group of voters in the country. They believe anything on Fox News. I could lie and they’d still eat it up. I bet my numbers would be terrific.”

The original tweet by Midler has since been deleted and an apology posted in its place.

I apologize; this quote turns out to be a fake from way back in ‘15-16. Don’t know how I missed it, but it sounds SO much like him that I believed it was true! Fact Check: Did Trump say in '98 Republicans are dumb? https://t.co/NY9s6V49el via @rgj — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 3, 2019

The tweet also includes a link to a Reno Gazette-Journal article which debunked the statement in 2015. This article places the origin of the fake statement made by Trump as occurring in 1998. However, People state that they could find no record of the statement in their archives.

“People looked into this exhaustively when it first surfaced back in Oct,” People’s Julie Farin told the Reno Gazette-Journal at the time.

“We combed through every Trump story in our archive. We couldn’t find anything remotely like this quote – and no interview at all in 1998.”

Bettle Midler has long shown her disdain for President Donald Trump and even though she made a mistake regarding the quote, continued to haggle Trump further on Twitter.

“Trump said he was greeted by thousands in the U.K., but they were actually thousands of protesters,” one of Midler’s latest tweets reads.

“How does he always hear the opposite of the truth?”

Midler has also recently commented on Trump’s attire during the Monday night’s state banquet with Queen Elizabeth II and alluded that Trump would not read the gift presented to him from the Queen which was a book by Winston Churchill.