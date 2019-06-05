Sprouse Sisters Lili Reinhart And Barbara Palvin Pose Together In Public

Lately, everyone has been talking about the Jonas Sisters — Danielle Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and Sophie Turner — the three women who are married to the Jonas Brothers. There is another dynamic duo of women to watch, though — the Sprouse sisters, a.k.a. Lili Reinhart and Barbara Palvin. As Just Jared reports, the two hung out together in public for the very first time at the CFDA Fashion Awards. Despite the fact that they’re both celebrities who are frequently spotted at industry events, Reinhart and Palvin have never before been photographed together.

With Reinhart being an actress on the hit teen drama Riverdale and Palvin a model (and one of Victoria’s Secret’s latest Angels), it may not seem like they’d have too much in common. However, they are connected through their respective partners, Cole Sprouse and his twin brother Dylan Sprouse.

Reinhart met Cole Sprouse when the two of them starred in Riverdale together. At first, their chemistry was just on screen, but soon it translated to sparks off-screen as well. The two kept their relationship quite private at first but soon began sharing adorable shots of one another on social media and being a bit more vocal about their love. In an interview with Glamour, Cole even shared a romantic gesture he planned for Reinhart.

“I took [Lili] on a date where we drove to this location deep into Canada, and I surprised her with a big hot-air balloon adventure, which was quite a bit of fun… Those grand experiences always end up yielding the greatest memories — and the greatest romances.”

In contrast to Cole and Lili, Barbara Palvin and her boyfriend, actor turned mead master Dylan Sprouse, aren’t afraid of a little PDA. Palvin confessed to W Magazine that the two met after Dylan “slid into my DMs.” Palvin took some time before responding to him and starting up their romance because, as she said, “I knew I wasn’t in a good mind-set at the time, and maybe deep inside I knew that it could be something more.”

While each of the Sprouse twins has built a strong relationship, double dates just weren’t a possibility because of Cole and Lili’s schedules. When asked why Palvin hadn’t yet met his brother, as W Magazine explained, Dylan said that “Cole works in Vancouver. He’s a very very busy guy.” The duo did manage to fly to Barbara’s home country, Hungary, in order for Barbara to introduce Dylan to her parents.

Now that Reinhart and Palvin have spent a bit of time together, perhaps they’ll have to be the ones to take charge and initiate a double date.