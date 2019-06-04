‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Flo & Zoe Feel Trapped

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video reveals that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will feel trapped. Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) knows their dark secret, and he is livid.

Xander Is Furious

“Hope’s baby is alive. How could you let her think that her baby is dead?” Xander asks Zoe. He is furious that they have known that Beth is alive all along. He cannot understand why they would withhold this information from a woman who has been mourning her child.

Hope & Liam End Their Union

In the meantime, the Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows that Hope and Liam will end their marriage. Hope will tearfully inform Liam that “the family we planned can never happen.”

She wanted a family with Liam, but when she lost Beth, she declared that she would never have another child. This is part of the reason why she feels called to be Douglas’ (Henry Joseph Samiri) mother. Hope feels that this may be her only chance at motherhood.

Zoe & Flo Feel Trapped

Zoe will make a beeline for Flo, telling her, “Xander knows everything.” They need to work out a plan of action, in case he makes certain demands.

“What is he going to do?” Flo asks Zoe. She’s worried that he will tell Hope and Liam the truth. If he reveals the truth to them, then they could land up in prison.

“I don’t know,” Zoe responds.

Zoe and Flo realize that they’re banded together. They need to make a decision about how they will handle Xander. They still want to be in control of the situation, so that they can be prepared — no matter what happens.

Having overheard her conversation with Flo, a horrified Xander demands answers from Zoe about Beth. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/iRFn1zanzX #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/RU5Sof5Pwu — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 1, 2019

Xander Threatens Zoe & Flo

Xander panics, because he knows that Hope and Liam will end their marriage needlessly.

He tells Flo and Zoe, “Liam and Hope are signing annulment papers. The truth has to come out now.”

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per SheKnows Soaps, tease that he will threaten the women. He will tell them that either they tell Hope and Liam that their daughter is alive, or he will inform Hope and Liam of the same.

Xander Stops Hope & Liam

The B&B spoilers video shows that Xander will rush to the Logan estate. He wants to stop Hope and Liam from making the mistake of their lives. He opens the door just as they are about to put pen to paper

“Stop!” he yells.

Will Xander be in time to stop Liam and Hope from making the mistake of their lives? The real question is whether he will tell them that their daughter never died — and that she is the little girl which Steffy adopted.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.