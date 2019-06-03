Kylie Jenner Was Reportedly Terrified When Baby Stormi Was Hospitalized

Kylie Jenner’s 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, was taken to the hospital this week after she suffered an allergic reaction, which was said to have terrified her young mother.

According to People Magazine, Kylie Jenner, 21, “spent the day at the hospital” with little Stormi after she had a reaction. Thankfully, the little girl is said to be “100% okay now,” and is being monitored by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

The incident was reportedly said to be a food-related allergic reaction, and that Jenner was “very scared” after Stormi’s health crisis. However, the little is reportedly “fine” at this time.

“Kylie was told to watch Stormi closely,” the insider further divulges. “She is taking Stormi to her pediatrician for a follow-up,” an insider revealed.

Following the health scare, Kylie took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of a sleeping Stormi, and opened up a bit about the incident.

“Nothing else matters when these things happen. God bless all the moms with sick babies. I’m sending so much love and positive energy your way,” Jenner wrote.

“Blessed beyond words. Thank you God. I believe in being a reflection of what you’d like to receive. If you want love, give love. If you want success, wish success,” Kylie added to her story.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner believes she was born to be a mother, and wants to have a lot more children with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

The makeup mogul is said to have baby fever, and can’t wait to add to her family. In the past, Jenner has revealed that she would love to give little Stormi a baby sister for her to be close to, much like in her family where she has four sisters, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and one brother, Rob Kardashian.

Jenner reportedly loves being a young mom, and likes to be very hands on when it comes to her parenting. She allegedly has a lot of maternal instincts and enjoys being at home nesting with her family when she’s not busy at work on her billion-dollar makeup empire.

As for her relationship with Travis Scott, the romance is reportedly thriving after the couple were rumored to be on the rocks earlier this year, and Jenner allegedly can’t wait to welcome baby number two with her man.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner by watching Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, or following the reality star on Instagram.