Kylie Jenner Has Baby Fever, Reportedly Wants ‘Lots’ Of Kids

Kylie Jenner may be ready to add to her family. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is said to have baby fever, and wants to give her daughter, Stormi Webster, lots of siblings, much like the environment that she grew up in.

According to Hollywood Life, Kylie Jenner has had baby fever for months, and she could be welcoming another little one with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, in the very near future.

“Kylie has always expressed the desire to be a young mother and have lots of babies. She’s so maternal and private and loves to just be at home nesting. She’s very, very hands on and her love for Stormi is like no other. She truly believes she was put on this planet to be a mom,” an insider tells the outlet.

As for Jenner’s relationship with Scott, sources claim that things are very good between the couple, and that Kylie even wants to have another baby before the pair decide to get married.

“Things with Travis are going really well right now, too, and Kylie would rather have another baby than a wedding right now. She’s very comfortable with where things are at, however, she has expressed the itch for being ready for baby number two,” the source added.

Meanwhile, the insider also reveals that Kylie has her heart set on her daughter Stormi having a sibling that is close to her in age, much like Kylie has with her older sister, Kendall Jenner.

As for Travis, he’s said to be completely on board with Kylie’s baby plan. The rapper has allegedly made his relationship with Jenner his top priority, and is happier than ever with his baby mama.

The source claims that Scott knows that Jenner is the one he’s meant to be with, and that the couple aren’t taking any action to stop pregnancy at this time.

The insider says that Kylie didn’t plan to have Stormi, and that she won’t plan her next baby either. She allegedly wants to leave it up to the universe, because she believes in divine timing, meaning that when the time is right for her to conceive again, that is when another baby will come into her life.

As for Kylie’s influences, she’s said to idolize her mother, Kris Jenner, who has been an example of how to be a great mother and a successful businesswoman at the same time.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott by following the couple on Instagram.