Raven Gates Engaged, Scores Massive, Gorgeous Ring As ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Beau Adam Gottschalk Proposes

Bachelor in Paradise fans have been waiting quite a while to see engagement news from Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk. The two have been together since appearing on the summer Bachelor spinoff during Season 4 and everybody knew a proposal was on the horizon. It finally happened a few days ago and people are in love with both the way Gottschalk did it and the ring he chose.

Both Adam and Raven took to their Instagram pages to share the news of their engagement a few days after it happened. Gates posted a series of photographs documenting the sweet moment that took place on a rooftop in Dallas, Texas.

Raven quoted the Shania Twain song “Forever and for Always” in her caption and noted that the proposal happened last Friday. The pictures Gates shared revealed that Gottschalk spread white flower petals around the rooftop and got down on bended knee to pop the question. The Bachelor in Paradise star wiped away a tear as she accepted her beau’s proposal. Additional shots show that she was seemingly both surprised and overwhelmed by the touching moment.

Bachelor in Paradise fans went wild over the news of the engagement and were immediately struck by the gorgeous ring that Adam gave Raven. According to Page Six, the ring appears to have a cushion-cut center diamond that is at least 2 carats. There is a halo of smaller diamonds around the center stone as well as a diamond-accented band.

Of course, Raven and Adam haven’t shared specifics about the ring themselves. However, Page Six details that it is probably worth somewhere between $20,000 and $35,000.

Other Bachelor franchise veterans wasted no time in celebrating this exciting development. Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher shared her congratulations, adding that this made her happy, and Arie Luyendyk Jr. noted that Adam did great on the ring.

Show host Chris Harrison commented that he loves both of them and congratulated them, and Raven’s good friend and show veteran Tia Booth noted that she loved both of them as well. Other franchise stars to show their love for Raven’s Instagram post included Wells Adams, Evan Bass, Astrid Loch, Kevin Wendt, Lauren Burnham Luyendyk, Ben Higgins, and many more.

Raven has about 1 million followers on Instagram and the post sharing her engagement news immediately went viral. In less than 24 hours, it was closing in on 500,000 likes and had received more than 15,000 notes of congratulations.

The Bachelor in Paradise stars have previously hinted that they would likely do a private wedding rather than a televised one, much to the dismay of fans. However, those who love the couple, as well as the show, know that they’ll get to follow along with Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk as they plan their nuptials and eventually tie the knot.