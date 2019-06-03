Felicity Huffman Seen Gleefully Shopping For Flowers To Celebrate Her Daughter’s Graduation

Felicity Huffman is reportedly not letting her current charges stop her from participating in her daughter’s graduation.

The former Desperate Housewives star was spotted buying flowers on Saturday in West Hollywood, California. According to People, Huffman was all smiles as she wore a black leather jacket and black pants with a bouquet of flowers in her arms. The outing comes just days after The Inquisitr reported that Huffman’s husband, William H. Macy, was seen holding graduation balloons, which was for the couple’s daughter- Sofia Grace, 18. The flowers could possibly be for Sofia’s graduation festivities as well.

Since Huffman pleaded guilty in April for participating in a college admissions scam, in which the actress paid $15,000 to facilitate cheating on her daughter’s SAT scores. Huffman also reportedly facilitated for a proctor to correct Sofia’s answers. During her plea, Huffman maintained that her daughter had no idea of her mother’s actions and reportedly won’t face criminal charges. Macy, who was listed as Huffman’s spouse in court documents, is reportedly free from facing any criminal charges as well.

Felicity Huffman Is All Smiles with Flowers Ahead of Daughter Sofia's Graduation https://t.co/erdYHhh4F2 — People (@people) June 2, 2019

Macy and Huffman were married in 1997 after 15 years of dating. In addition to Sofia, the couple share another daughter together- Georgia Grace, 17. As the Otherhood actress awaits her sentencing, she and Macy are have reportedly “remained united.” While the actress won’t be sentenced until September 13, prosecutors have reportedly suggested that Huffman spend four months in prison. Prosecutors also suggest that she pay a $20,000 fine. Of her actions, the actress said she takes ownership of them and is willing to pay for them.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done,” Huffman said. “I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions.”

Huffman’s guilty plea puts her in a vastly different place than Full House star Lori Loughlin, who was another one of the 50 parents accused in the bribery scheme. HotNewHipHop reports that Loughlin, who is accused of paying $50,000 on behalf of her two daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, could face up to 20 years in prison if she is found guilty of her crimes. The actress pleaded not guilty back in April for the charges brought against her. The charges currently include bribery, mail fraud and more.

Neither Huffman or Loughlin has released an official statement regarding the scandal. Huffman, however, can be seen on Netflix in Ava Duvernay’s When They See Us. The actress is portraying former New York prosecutor Linda Fairstein.