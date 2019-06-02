Trump Campaign Denies That He Called Meghan Markle ‘Nasty,’ Then Links To Video Of Him Calling Her ‘Nasty’

Donald Trump’s campaign went on the attack against CNN after the cable news outlet reported that Trump called Meghan Markle “nasty” in an interview ahead of his trip to England, claiming that Trump said no such thing.

The campaign then linked to a video that showed Trump calling Markle “nasty.”

The incident played out this week as Trump prepared to head to the U.K. for his long-awaited state visit. In an interview with British newspaper The Sun, the American president was asked about criticism that Markle, then an actress and girlfriend of Prince Harry, had shared of Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

As Newsweek noted, when told that Markle said she would move to Canada if Trump were elected, the president responded by calling her “nasty.”

The remarks drew plenty of controversy, especially as Trump was headed to England where the royal family was set to welcome him. A number of media outlets reported on Trump’s remark, but his campaign’s official Twitter account seemed to focus on CNN.

The account named Official Trump War Room called CNN “fake news” for claiming that Trump called Markle “nasty.” But it then linked to audio that showed Trump saying exactly that. The tweet included embedded video of Trump calling her “nasty,” complete with subtitles that spelled out his words toward her.

Fake News CNN is at it again, falsely claiming President Trump called Meghan Markle "nasty." Here is what he actually said. Listen for yourself! pic.twitter.com/kLuPXBLMhf — Official Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 1, 2019

Many people jumped on the statement, wondering how the Trump account could attempt to claim that Trump never said the words that were actually embedded within their own tweet and spelled out in subtitles.

TFW when the quote you’re denying is in the audio you’re tweeting. https://t.co/iFu4IqaRys — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 1, 2019

But the Trump campaign account remained steadfast in its defense, retweeting several people who also claimed that Trump was not actually calling Meghan Markle “nasty” when he spoke those words and called her “nasty,” but rather was referring to her words about him, which Trump never actually specified himself.

Both Donald Trump’s campaign and now his White House press team have been criticized for trying to deflect from direct comments made by the president. That included late in 2018 and early this year when Trump led a shutdown of the federal government after Democrats refused to allot funding for his border wall.

Loading...

Meghan Markle Has Bowed Out of Meeting Donald Trump https://t.co/jUJqtoO2Tj — Malcolm USS John McCain Nance (@MalcolmNance) May 30, 2019

During the shutdown, several Democrats pointed out that Trump had repeatedly claimed that Mexico would be made to pay for the wall.

“When during the campaign, I would say ‘Mexico is going to pay for it,’ obviously, I never said this, and I never meant they’re going to write out a check,” Trump said, via Roll Call. “I said, ‘They’re going to pay for it.’ They are.”

As critics noted, Donald Trump said frequently during the campaign that Mexico would directly pay for the wall, and even claimed that the country would write a check to the United States.