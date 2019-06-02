Lauren Goodger Flaunts Curves In Plunging Leopard-Print Mermaid Dress

Fans of Lauren Goodger know that the former The Only Way Is Essex starlet has definitely not had the best luck when it comes to affairs of the heart. The reality diva appears to be trying to change things in that department in 2019, as she has jumped on board as a cast member of the Celebs Go Dating reality show.

Lauren attended the show’s first official mixer earlier this week and was certainly dressed to make a huge impression. The 32-year-old TV personality sizzled in a stunning leopard-print slip dress with a mermaid tail design. The dress featured a plunging neckline and a flattering ruched detail along the stomach. The thin-strapped top and plunging back cutout paired with the curve-hugging fit, leaving no inch to the imagination.

In photos obtained and published by The Daily Mail, Goodger was all smiles as she stopped to pose for several photos during the filming of the show’s newest episode. The pictures feature Lauren flaunting a form-flattering dress from all the right angles. A microphone pack can be seen in a few of the photos, insinuating the photos were taken during filming.

The publication also reveals that Lauren was seen leaving the mixer with a potential new beau on her arm. The young, unnamed gentleman boarded a taxi with the busty diva. The strapping young lad remained chivalrous, pausing to hold the door open for Lauren as she got into the car.

Goodger’s companion was dressed a lot more casually than she was as he sported a flattering pair of jeans and a white T-shirt that he wore underneath an open long sleeve button up. He had a very clean-cut look that he pulled together with boots and a partially shaved head.

Lauren’s participation on the reality show, Celebs Go Dating, is likely an attempt to get the starlet back on her feet after a few bad runs of luck in the love department. The British television personality only recently parted ways with her very publicly tumultuous relationship with convict Joey Morrison, who was recently released from a multi-year prison sentence for violent drug-related charges.

Celebs Go Dating is an agency for high profile celebs to help match them up with potential love interests. Joining Goodger on the show this season is Love Island finalists Megan Barton Hanson and Jack Fincham. Lady Colin Campbell has also joined the agency this season, making her the oldest celeb in the dating pool this year.