Lisa Vanderpump Says All Of Her Scenes Were ‘Cut Out’ From The Rest Of ‘RHOBH’ Season 9

Lisa Vanderpump says that fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills won’t be seeing her again during the rest of Season 9 of the show. According to the restaurant mogul, all of her scenes were cut from here and out, leaving fans wondering about the reality star’s fate on the show.

While speaking to a fan on her Twitter account, Lisa was asked if she would be on the show again before Season 9 stopped airing. According to Too Fab, the housewife said that she might appear for the grand opening of her new spot in Las Vegas, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Caesars Palace.

“No, maybe Caesars on the last one,” she said. “They cut out all my scenes.”

She went on to explain that all of the filmings at Caesars were for philanthropic purposes, including work with Route 91 Strong, a nonprofit created by the survivors of the Las Vegas shooting, and the Trevor Project, a suicide hotline for LGBTQ youth. She says that those scenes were all cut from Season 9 and fans won’t be able to see them.

It has been a rough season for the housewife, who stopped filming scenes with Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, and Erika Jayne after she fell out with them over the “Puppygate” controversy.

At this point, it appears that Lisa’s last appearance on the show will involve the recent episode where she sat for a lie detector test to determine whether or not she leaked a story about Dorit’s former dog to the press.

Lisa spoke to Us Weekly about the controversy and maintained her innocence.

“When you say, ‘I swear on my children’s life’ and that’s not good enough, that’s when I say, ‘Oh, you know what?’ [Vanderpump Dogs executive director] John Sessa had a great idea, ‘Go, do a lie detector test,”‘ she said. “I said, ‘Absolutely.’ If I had any guilt, I wouldn’t have done it. Come on.”

Loading...

Fans have been speculating about whether or not Lisa will make an appearance at the reunion show. Radar Online reported that she seems ready to make a final stand on the season 9 reunion, despite reports to the contrary.

“She was absolutely not going to do the reunion but she has changed her mind about that and is leaning towards yes,” a source revealed. “She would only do it for her fans. She owes nothing to the other gals, but she loves her fans and her fans love her.”