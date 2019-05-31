Harry And Meghan Are Reportedly Ditching The Charity Set Up With William And Kate

According to The Sun, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to leave The Royal Foundation Charity, which was originally planned as a joint initiative with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The divide, which comes on the heels of Harry and Meghan leaving Kensington Palace for Frogmore Cottage, only adds to the rumors of a serious rift between the two princes.

The Royal Foundation was established in 2009 by the Wales brothers as a way to harness their joint star power for their charitable endeavors. When William married the now-Duchess of Cambridge, she quickly joined the team to make a formidable trio.

Though the move has not been finalized, sources say that the writing is on the wall.

“Nothing has been formally ratified but all the mood music is suggesting the Sussexes will break away.”

“Certainly the animosity over status, money and Meghan meant that the split in their joint households had to be brought forward much more quickly than anticipated, so perhaps it was inevitable that their joint charity has to be split too,” a source added.

Whispers about tensions between the two households have run rampant in recent weeks, culminating with talk of Harry and Meghan moving to Africa to create some distance between the two households, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

However, the royal spy added that distance has been helpful for the brothers’ relationship.

“The Sussexes want the flexibility of more commercial decisions. But the brothers’ relationship has vastly improved since their working lives have separated,” the source added.

Nonetheless, the royal insider reports sadness at the failed initiative.

“The forum was going to be an annual event and last year’s was supposed to be the first of many. It’s very sad it’s going to end like this.”

The event last year, which featured a Q&A session, featured Harry, Meghan, William, and Kate together — earned the team the moniker “fab four.” However, there were hints of discord during a light exchange in which the interviewer asked if there were any “disagreements” in the group.

After the question was asked, the Duchess of Sussex looked down at the floor while sister-in-law Kate played with her hair. William eventually answered “oh, yes.”

Loading...

When the interviewer wanted to know how the team solved the issue, William made a weak joke that he didn’t know if the issue even had been resolved.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

A spokesperson for The Royal Foundation has said that the organization is undergoing a review and no decision has yet been made. However, insiders believe that the charity will make an announcement about the split on June 19, which is the date of their next board meeting.

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have both declined to comment.