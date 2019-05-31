Katy Perry Thinks The Music Industry Today Lacks ‘Characters And Personalities’

Since Katy Perry burst onto the music scene, the music industry has changed a lot. The “Hot N Cold” songstress spoke to The Sun newspaper about how everything is a different playing field.

“I feel a little bit like 2008 was a time, and now 2019 is a totally different time, and all of the change that has happened in between that, it’s a totally different playing field,” she revealed.

“I mean, you have to rewire and relearn. I would say that, as an observer, and a big fan of music, there are fewer characters. Lots of songs come out, but fewer characters and personalities,” the “Waking Up In Vegas” hitmaker continued.

She also admitted that she won’t be embarking on another world tour anytime soon, but did confess that she is focusing on making music that feels more authentic.

“I don’t really want to go on tour right now. I can’t make a record while I’m on the road because one thing suffers,” she said.

Last year, Perry embarked on her world tour, “Witness,” which supported the album of the same title. The tour consisted of 115 shows which went across six continents. It visited North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa. The tour started in 2017 in Montreal, Canada at the Bell Centre, and ended in Auckland, New Zealand at the Spark Arena. Support acts throughout the tour included the likes of Noah Cyrus, Bebe Rexha, Zedd and Hailee Steinfeld to name a few.

Despite admitting that she plans to take a short break from touring, that doesn’t rule out the Las Vegas residency rumor she might be planning, which The Inquisitr reported. If the Vegas shows go ahead, she will join the likes of Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani, Christina Aguilera, Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey, who have all signed up in recent years.

Today, Katy dropped a new single titled “Never Really Over.” The Inquisitr noted the fans reaction, as well as how the song came about.

Earlier this year, she released a single with Zedd, which she featured on. Titled “365,” the track has already racked up over 77.3 million streams on Spotify alone. The song peaked at No. 36 in the U.K. and No. 86 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Last month, she jumped on the remix of Daddy Yankee’s “Con Calma.”

On Instagram, Katy Perry has 82.1 million followers. On Twitter, she has 107 million followers and remains the most followed person on the platform, according to Friend or Follow.