Rising Albanian Pop Queen ILIRA Drops Latin-Flavored Bop ‘Diablo’ With Juan Magan

There seems to be a flood of Albanian pop stars — or pop stars of Albanian origin — who are taking over the pop scene, and it’s what the music industry might need more of, due to the quality of their music. After the rise of Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, and Bebe Rexha, upcoming act ILIRA is ready to join them and take over the world.

With 2.3 million Spotify monthly listeners, it’s clear that she is one to watch out for. Her collaboration with Alle Farben, “Fading,” remains her most streamed song, racking up over 42.1 million plays. The song enjoyed a lot of success across Europe, peaking at No. 16 in Germany and Austria while reaching No. 17 in Switzerland. Her singles “Whisper My Name,” “Get Off My D*ck,” and “Do It Yourself” have gone down a treat too, being played in the millions.

Last year, Clash Magazine named her debut single, “Whisper My Name,” their track of the day.

In an interview with Midline, she revealed that she has made enough songs to make 10 albums but is embracing each release at a time and doesn’t stress too much about numbers.

Her latest offering, “Diablo,” features Spanish singer and producer Juan Magan. It has a more Latin flavor to it compared to her previous releases, proving her versatility.

“‘Diablo’ is the new single from Kosovo-Albanian pop diva ILIRA, serving as an anthem for victims of abusive relationships. Flexing her vulnerable side for the first time, the 4-octave-singer cuts her heart open with a precision scalpel, granting us insight into the aftermaths of a violent love,” her press release states.

The song was produced by Banx & Ranx, who have previously worked with Dua Lipa, David Guetta, Sean Paul, and Ella Eyre, to name a few.

Along with the release, she has dropped the exotic music video.

“The playful pop melodies and Caribbean summer vibe create quite a juxtaposition with the lyrics: ‘Mouthful of pretty lies, handful of dynamite, every time you let me burn, if I’m being honest I just never learn.’ ILIRA sings to set the scene of verbal and physical abuse,” her press release continues.

On Instagram, the “Do It Yourself” songstress has managed to score herself over 20,000 loyal followers. On her page, she updates fans where she is in the world and what she is up to. Recently, she posted a photo of herself with another Albanian singer, Ava Max, from an event in Spain where they were on the same lineup. The Instagram post was liked by over 3,000 fans who adore the pair.

“Diablo” is out now on all platforms, worldwide.