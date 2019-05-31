‘Fuller House’ Stars Post New Photos From First Episode Of Final Season And Aunt Becky Is Nowhere In Sight

Lori Loughlin is nowhere to be seen in behind-the-scenes snaps from the show's final season.

The Fuller House family is having a party, but it doesn’t look like Aunt Becky is invited. The cast of the Netflix sitcom has reunited at Warner Bros. Studios to start work on the show’s fifth and final season, and as new photos from the set emerge online, it is clear that longtime cast member Lori Loughlin isn’t filming with the rest of the cast.

Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure, who plays DJ Tanner Fuller on the show, posted an Instagram photo of herself and several castmates holding scripts while rehearsing in the living room of the classic sitcom set, as her TV dad, Bob Saget, enters the room. Cameron Bure captioned the photo by announcing that rehearsals have started for Season 5.

Scott Weinger, who plays DJ’s love interest, Steve Hale, also posted a photo of himself on set with co-stars Michael Campion and Soni Nicole Bringas. Party decorations that say “baby girl” can be seen in the background, which gives a pretty big clue as to what the episode is about.

Last week, Jodie Sweetin, who plays Stephanie Tanner on the Netflix hit, posted an Instagram photo of herself holding up a script for the first episode of the final season, which listed the episode title as “Welcome Home, Baby To Be Named Later.”

Of course, a Tanner family welcome home party wouldn’t be complete without Aunt Becky (Loughlin) and Uncle Jesse (John Stamos), but neither of the Full House veterans appear in any of the new cast photos. But while it’s hard to imagine Fuller House signing off for good without Becky and Jesse, it doesn’t look likely that Lori Loughlin will reprise her role as the beloved character for the final season.

A source recently told People magazine that Lori Loughlin is in a “stressful situation” as she deals with her real-life troubles.

“She isn’t working, and her whole life focus has changed drastically. It consists of waiting around for the next court date and planning her legal defense,” the insider said.

Lori Loughlin is currently waiting on her next court date in the college admissions scandal. The Fuller House star faces multiple charges after allegedly paying bribe money to get her daughters into the University of Southern California. Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, could each face up to 40 years in prison if found guilty.

Netflix has not officially announced that Lori Loughlin has been fired from Fuller House.

You can see Bob Saget teasing all of the “great storylines” coming up on the final season of Fuller House.