Former ‘RHONY’ Star Jill Zarin Wants To Return To The Show, Claims To Have Better Relationship With Bethenny

Jill Zarin’s relationship with Bethenny Frankel has come a long way since their highly-publicized falling out. As fans of the Real Housewives of New York City stars know, Jill and Bethenny were BFFs for many years before they had an ugly fight during Season 3 of the Bravo show. While Bethenny accused Jill of being jealous of her booming Skinnygirl empire, Jill accused Bethenny of not being there to lend support during her husband, Bobby Zarin’s, cancer battle.

But according to Us Magazine, Zarin and Frankel’s relationship has gotten better over the years, with the two of them reconnecting after Jill’s beloved husband passed away in 2018. Recently, Zarin opened up about her friendship with Bethenny on the Radio Andy SiriusXM Show, saying that their relationship has moved into a better direction but it still needs work.

“It’s definitely better than it’s ever been since that whole thing happened, but she doesn’t have time for me, and I’m sad about that. But I understand it … I really do.”

Jill starred in the show for the first four seasons but was not asked back for a fifth season or any after that. The 55-year-old has made a few appearances on the series since then but now, she wants to come back to the show in a bigger capacity, maybe even in a friend role. And according to Zarin, her fans feel the same exact way.

“Every single day since I left the show I get tweets, comments … ‘Come back, when are you coming back?’ and I feel like an obligation to satisfy that to a certain extent,” she dished.

Jill also told host Andy Lewis that she personally has come a long way from where she was during the first few seasons of the show and she thinks that the new and improved Jill is one that fans would love to see. According to the reality star, she has gotten a lot calmer over the past few years and she also said that she doesn’t take things as personally as she used to. The outspoken star also admitted to being wrong in the past and says that there are definitely things that she would have done differently if she could go back.

“I know that, maybe, I should haven shown up at her apartment when this whole thing went down and just said, ‘What are we fighting about, let’s just make up.’ I just let it fester. … I don’t have the ego I have,” she shared.

Towards the end of the interview, Jill pointed out she’d love for her relationship with Bethenny to go back to where it was before any of their fights but that simply is not going to happen. Hopefully, fans can see their relationship pan out sometime in the future if Jill gets her wish and officially returns to the show.