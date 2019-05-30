‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Victoria Means Business

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, May 30, brings an ultimatum from Lauren to Phyllis. Plus, Victoria steals Chelsea’s number, and hands it over to Adam — hoping to get him to leave Genoa City. Nick asks Rey to keep secrets from Sharon.

Adam (Mark Grossman) stunned Esther (Kate Linder) with some stocking news while at Crimson Lights. Later, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Esther discussed Adam’s shocking return to Genoa City.

Meanwhile, at Dark Horse, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) discussed how they would handle Adam. Victoria wanted to create a game plan, but Nick said he wouldn’t negotiate with a “terrorist.” When Nick left for a meeting, Victoria saw that he had left his phone behind. She grabbed it, and took Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) number. Later, Victoria talked Adam down to $50 million from $500 million — and she gave him Chelsea’s number. However, Victoria let Adam know that Christian was going to stay with Nick.

At Sharon’s, Rey told Sharon that he was working for Nick. This shocked her, but she understood. After Rey left, Adam visited Sharon, and he asked her to help him get in touch with Chelsea, since Victoria had given him her number. Sharon called Chelsea, and left her a message — asking her to call back.

Meanwhile, Nick told Rey that he felt suspicious of the guy arrested for Adam’s shooting, and he asked Rey to do some more in-depth investigation on his brother. One thing Nick asked, though, is that Rey not tell Sharon. This made Rey pause. However, Nick convinced the investigator that Adam is a master manipulator — and that Adam would be able to get Sharon to tell him the details if she knew — so Rey agreed.

At Jabot, Jack (Peter Bergman) showed Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Billy (Jason Thompson) Phyllis’ (Gina Tognoni) copycat website. They only know that the site is hosted out of China, and Billy suspected that Summer (Hunter King) was behind it. However, Jack discounted that idea, thinking Chelsea could be responsible. Kyle got the IT department at Jabot to look into the origin of the site.

Later, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) met with Phyllis, and called her out on the site. She realized that Phyllis was the one behind the sabotage. She gave Phyllis 12 hours to take down the site, promising to tell Jack about it otherwise. After all, hurting Jabot would also hurt Lauren — and Fenmore’s.

Finally, Billy complimented Victoria on how she handled Adam as they looked at the Genoa City skyline.