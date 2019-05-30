‘One Piece’ Chapter 944 Spoilers: Luffy Finally Fights Queen, Straw Hat Pirates Go All Out At Flower Capital

One Piece Chapter 944 is yet to be officially released, but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter of One Piece will be featuring several intense scenes involving the Straw Hat Pirates crew at the Flower Capital — and their captain, Monkey D. Luffy, at the Prisoner’s Mine. Will the war between the Straw Hat Pirates alliance and the Beast Pirates alliance start earlier than planned?

In the spoilers posted to One Piece Forum, One Piece Chapter 944 starts with some commotion at the Rasetsu Town prison in the Flower Capital. Shogun Kurozumi Orochi orders his subordinates to kill Toko and the two men who had tried to save him — Roronoa Zoro and Vinsmoke Sanji. Zoro gives Toko to Sanji, so that he could protect her. After safely handing off Toko, Zoro tries to use one of his special techniques to take down Shogun Orochi. However, his attack is stopped by Kyoshiro, a powerful samurai serving Shogun Orochi — and one who is also the boss of a known yakuza group in the Land of Wano.

While heading to a safe location, Sanji and Toko are almost devoured by a dinosaur-like monster. The monster turns out to be Beast Pirates headliner X Drake. Luckily, Sanji immediately senses danger, and prevents the group from being eaten by X Drake.

One Piece Chapter 944 features most of the members of the Straw Hat Pirates joining the battle at the Flower Capital. While Zoro is dealing with Kyoshiro and Sanji is facing X Drake, Nami and the others are left with no choice but to help their comrades. Cyborg Franky shields Zoro from the bullets, and grabs Tonoyasu’s dead body. Seeing the Flower Capital turning into a battlefield, Shogun Orochi decides to leave — returning to his castle.

At the Prisoner’s Mine, Luffy is cheering for his friends in front of the screen. While everyone is busy watching, two prisoners are brought back to their cell — Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid and Kamazou. After hearing his laugh, Kid starts to recognize Kamazou — and who he really is. One Piece Chapter 944 shows the reunion between Kid and his right-hand man, Killer.

Killer is no longer his usual self, as he only smiles and has lost his ability to speak. Kid is very angry about what happened to Killer. It is revealed that the Kid Pirates vice-captain is also a victim of the SMILE devil fruit. Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague starts torturing Kid and Killer by putting their heads into the water. Luffy can no longer stand what Queen is doing, and decides to act.

Unfortunately, Queen easily deflects Luffy’s attack. Queen tells Luffy that he won’t pull Kid and Killer out of the water before the Straw Hat Pirate captain dies. Luffy becomes furious, and prepares himself to fight Queen in earnest. Before the intense fight begins, Queen receives a report from one of his subordinates — the report states that they had lost contact with all of the guards at the gates of Prisoner’s Mine. One Piece Chapter 944 features a drooling Big Mom finally arriving at the Prisoner’s Mine, with the hope of eating the delicious Shiruko.