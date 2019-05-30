Lamar Odom Says Tristan Thompson Couldn’t Handle Kardashian Fame

Lamar Odom is speaking out about his former wife, Khloe Kardashian, and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

According to Us Weekly, Lamar claims that Tristan wasn’t ready to handle the level of fame that being in a relationship with a member of the Kardashian family brings.

As many fans know, Khloe began dating Tristan shortly after her divorce to Lamar was finalized. Kardashian seems to have a type, as both Thompson and Odom are NBA players.

However, the relationship with Tristan didn’t work out. The couple made headlines in April of 2018 when Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian, who was nine-months pregnant with his child, daughter True, at the time.

The couple stayed together, and almost one year later, called it quits. Tristan had allegedly been caught cheating again — this time with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Now, Lamar is weighing in on the situation, revealing that Tristan likely couldn’t handle the constant spotlight that comes along with being in the Kardashian inner circle.

“I don’t know where [Tristan’s] from, but that’s a hard lane to step in if you’re not really prepared for that. I’m not sure if anybody can really prepare for that if they’re not sat down and told how it’s going to be, like all eyes on you… You can’t even understand,” Odom revealed.

Lamar Odom has been speaking about his former relationship with Khloe Kardashian and her family as he promotes his brand new memoir, Darkness to Light.

In the book, Lamar speaks out about his personal life, past drug abuse, and his rocky marriage with Khloe.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lamar Odom hasn’t been holding back when it comes to sharing his feelings about Khloe Kardashian.

The former NBA star has revealed personal details of his life with Khloe inside the pages of his book, including an incident wherein she found him cheating on her with a stripper during a drug-fueled night at the Roosevelt Hotel.

Odom claims Kardashian beat up a stripper that night. Security then cleaned up any signs of drug use, and whisked him away into the night.

The Inquisitr also reports that Lamar has also revealed that he still has a lot of love for Khloe, and says that he wakes up every day hoping that she’ll give him a second chance now that he’s clean and sober.

Fans can read more about Lamar Odom’s relationship with Khloe Kardashian by picking up his new book, which is currently available for purchase.