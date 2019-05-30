Kourtney Kardashian & Sofia Richie Reportedly Gave Scott Disick The ‘Best’ Birthday Gift

Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie were said to give Scott Disick the best birthday present of all time when they celebrated his 36th birthday together.

According to Hollywood Life, Scott Disick is over the moon that his former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, whom he shares three children with, can easily get along with his current girlfriend, model Sofia Richie.

“Having Sofia and Kourtney together celebrating him and getting along was the best gift Scott could have asked for. He’s so happy that there’s no drama between Sofia and Kourtney. He has put in a lot of effort to get everyone to this good place, and now it’s to the point where everyone is on board and it just feels natural to everyone,” an insider told the outlet.

“It was definitely a bit awkward when [Sofia and Scott] first started dating, but Sofia and Kourtney have come such a long way, and any feelings of being uncomfortable around each other with Scott have completely dissipated,” the insider continued.

Meanwhile, the source added that Richie was more than happy to celebrate her boyfriend’s birthday with Kardashian and the rest of the family as she has been friends with Kourtney’s sister, Kylie Jenner, since they were kids, and has grown up around the famous family.

Scott Disick is said to believe that Sofia Richie’s understanding of his close co-parenting relationship with Kourtney Kardashian is a big deal.

Disick has reportedly never dated anyone that was okay with the close bond he shares with Kardashian and her family, as he and Kourt do their best to give their kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign the best family life and experiences as possible.

The source claims that Richie’s understanding of the situation has actually bonded her closer together with Disick.

As for Sofia and Kourtney’s relationship, the insider says that the two women have become good friends with one another and that they’ll remain close due to the fact that Richie loves Kardashian and Disick’s children very much.

The insider says that Sofia wants to make things as easy as possible when it comes to parenting the kids, and wants Kourtney to give her the same respect if she and Scott have kids of their own someday in the future.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s co-parenting relationship, as well as details about his relationship with Sofia Richie by watching Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.