Kailyn Lowry Gushes Over Son’s Stepmom: ‘I Couldn’t Wish For A Better Stepmom For Isaac’

Kailyn Lowry and Vee Torres, who is the stepmother to Kail’s oldest son, Isaac, have not always had the best relationship. However, a preview for the second part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion released on Twitter shows the two women embracing and Kail gushing over Vee.

In the preview, Kail is wiping away tears as she says, “I couldn’t wish for a better stepmom for Isaac,” and the next frame shows Kail and Vee hugging.

It is clear that these two women are in a much better place than they used to be. At one time, they did not get along, but over the years, the relationship has changed.

Kailyn and Jo Rivera found out they were expecting a son together on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. The two tried to make their relationship work, but they eventually went their separate ways. When Jo moved on with Vee, initially she and Kail did not get along. However, on the most recent season of Teen Mom 2, Kail revealed just how big of a positive impact Vee has had on the co-parenting relationship between her and Jo.

In an interview with InTouch Weekly, Kail opened up about the child support drama that played out on the most recent season and revealed that she and Jo were in a better place, but credited his wife.

“Things are good now, and truthfully, I credit Vee for that. If it wasn’t for her things would be a lot different. If it wasn’t for her things would be a lot different.”

Vee and Jo married in late 2018 and Kailyn was even at the wedding, showing just how far everyone has come.

Kailyn has been sharing her life on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. While there isn’t any drama between her and her oldest son’s father and his wife, the same can’t be said for her ex-husband’s girlfriend. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn revealed to OK! Magazine that she is in a good place with everyone except Javi’s girlfriend.

“I’m thrilled to say I’m in a good place with everyone and that includes Javi, Jo, and Vee. And as far as Lauren goes, Lauren is not part of my equation. when I think of co-parenting. Lauren is not a factor for me working together productively with Javi for the kids and it’s working out fine.”

The second part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion will air on Monday night on MTV.