‘Days Of Our Lives’ Planning Special Memorial For Peggy McCay’s Caroline Brady

Days of Our Lives is going to say a proper farewell to Peggy McCay’s character, Caroline Brady.

According to Soap Dirt, Days of Our Lives is planning a memorial for the beloved actress’ character, Caroline, who died back in October 2018.

Although it has yet to be revealed that Caroline has passed, Peggy’s soap opera family has already mourned her. Now, viewers will get the chance to say goodbye the Brady family matriarch as well.

The memorial is scheduled to air in June and will bring back familiar faces such as Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), and her sister, Carrie Brady (Christie Clark).

There is sure to be a ton of flashbacks to showcase some of McCay’s best work on the long-running soap opera, and her fictional family will likely tell stories about Caroline as well.

Caroline has not been seen on the soap for three years and was said to be living in California with her daughter, Kimberly Brady (Patsy Pease).

Peggy started on the show back in 1983 and had some major storylines in her day. Arguably, Caroline’s biggest plotline was when it was revealed that her son, Bo Brady (Peter Reckell), was fathered by her former lover, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), and not her husband, Shawn Brady.

Towards the end of her career on Days of Our Lives, Caroline and Victor had gotten close again, and the beloved character started to have psychic visions about those close to her, seemingly foretelling the future just before it happened.

Our deepest sympathy to the friends and family of Peggy McCay, our dear Caroline Brady for more than three decades. https://t.co/QVwV5Roth3 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) October 10, 2018

Peggy McCay died on October 7, 2018, but since the soaps film six months in advance and the crew had to find time to get Sweeney and Clark back on set, the memorial was unable to air until this summer.

While DOOL has yet to reveal everyone who will return to Salem to take part in the memorial, there have been rumors that Kimberly and her husband, Shane Donovan (Charles Shaughnessy), as well as her daughter, Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley), could all make an appearance.

Belle Brady (Martha Madison) and her husband, Shawn Douglas Brady (Brandon Beemer), will likely also make an appearance, seeing as how Caroline was Shawn’s grandmother.

Ironically, McCay passed away just days after her longtime, on-screen husband, Frank Parker, died. TVLine reports that Parker portrayed Shawn Brady from 1983 until his retirement in 2008 when the soap killed off the character in an airplane crash.

Fans can see more of the sweet tribute to Peggy McCay’s Caroline Brady later this summer on Days of Our Lives.