Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Victor Strikes A Deal With Adam

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor strikes a deal with Adam, and it’s bound to make Nick furious. However, The Mustache has never been one to care about what anybody else thinks, so Nick’s fury won’t hold much power over Victor.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) lets Adam (Mark Grossman) know in no uncertain terms that he will not give in to his demands. Not only will Nick not give Adam custody of Christian but he won’t give up Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) or Connor’s whereabouts, either, according to SheKnows Soaps.

Even though Adam swears he just wants the chance to be a father to his boys, Nick does not trust his brother in the slightest. He does not think that Adam would be a good dad for either Christian or Connor considering his past as well as his history regarding the darker side of Las Vegas gambling. After all, somebody just shot Adam, and that is no kind of life for children. Plus, Nick thinks of himself as Christian’s father, something he’s not willing to give up no matter what.

Even though The Inquisitr reported that Victor (Eric Braeden) gets some distressing news from Nate (Sean Dominic) next week that means Victor will have to fight something huge, he is still willing to help out his son, Adam. In fact, the bad news may make Victor even more desperate to make things right with Adam.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) lets Victor know Adam’s real plans. She knows that Adam has absolutely no desire to be at Newman Enterprises or with the family. Ultimately, Adam confirms that he did ask his siblings for half a million dollars, custody of Christian and the location of Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Connor. However, Adam tells Victor it was all a hoax just to see how far his siblings would go to get rid of him. Clearly, they weren’t willing to give into Adam’s demands.

Adam tells Victor that if he helps Adam locate Chelsea and Connor than he will do whatever Victor wants him to do — even work at Newman Enterprises. Victor gives his son a week and agrees to help him find his family, but it’s still up in the air about what Victor will think is best for Christian. Considering that Victor tried to take Christian away from Nick last year, he might end up helping Adam with that, too.