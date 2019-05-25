Watch FC Barcelona vs Valencia CF Live Stream: Copa Del Rey Final Start Time, Preview, Watch Spanish Cup Live

FC Barcelona go for Copa del Rey number 31, and their fifth in a row, against a team that last won the Spanish Cup in 2008, Valencia CF.

FC Barcelona is still feeling the sting of one of the club’s greatest disappointments, blowing a 3-0 first-leg lead in the UEFA Champions League semifinal to Liverpool, as The Irish Examiner recounted. But with a second-straight La Liga title under their belts, the Blaugrana will now go for a fifth consecutive Copa del Rey championship to complete what may feel like a consolation double, after their Liverpool humiliation ended all hopes of the coveted treble. But Valencia CF, having secured an unlikely UEFA Champions League berth, will try to dethrone Barcelona and win their first Spanish Cup since 2008, in the match that will live stream from Seville.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the FC Barcelona vs Valencia CF Spanish Copa del Rey final, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Saturday, May 26. The decisive showdown will take place at the 60,700-seat Estadio Benito Villamarín in the Spanish city of Seville.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 8 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, that start time will be 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. Fans in China can log in to the live stream at 4 a.m. China Standard Time on Sunday, May 27.

Barcelona and Valencia may have been separated by three places on the final La Liga standings, with 26 points difference between them, when the two clubs met in their home-and-home league contests, they split the points both times — playing to a 1-1 draw in Seville, ten later to a 2-2 deadlock at the Camp Nou, as FCBarcelona.com recounted.

While Valencia enters the Cup final on a high, winning their final three league games in succession, according to Marca.com the reputation and possibly the job of Barca boss Ernesto Valverde may rest on the outcome of the Copa del Rey final, putting the legendary club under pressure not to endure yet another failure in a major match.

Lionel Messi hopes to lead FC Barcelona to a fifth-straight Copa del Rey championship. Alex Caparros / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Saturday FC Barcelona vs Valencia CF Spanish Copa del Rey final showdown, log in to ESPN3, the online-only network offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. ESPN3 is free of charge to anyone with internet service provider login credentials, and is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

In Spain, TVE La 1 will live stream the Copa del Rey final.

Direct TV Sports Caribbean will stream the game throughout the Caribbean islands. In China, PPTV 1 will live stream the Cup final. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of Barcelona vs. Valencia, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.

In the United Kingdom, there will be no television broadcast or live stream offered for the FC Barcelona vs Valencia CF match. But fans can likely access the live stream through another provider listed in this article by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet, or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.