Instagram Loses It To Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Chicago And Her $200 Burberry Dress

Kim Kardashian may have deleted her May 17 picture of a newborn Psalm West, but her family Instagram pictures are still going strong. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s May 24 update shows fans Kim’s 2018-born daughter Chicago, and she’s keeping some high-profile company – Chicago is hanging out with Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson.

Both one-year-olds are stylishly outfitted. However, throwing out more designer vibes than her cousin, Chicago’s Burberry dress is the one making headlines. As The Daily Mail reports, Chicago’s sleeveless and ruffled Burberry number is worth approximately $200. Just as trendy, but sending out less of a notable brand, True is clad in a white onesie with decorative spot patterns and paired with a pink cardigan. She is, of course, wearing her signature turban-style headwear.

The cousins are seen sitting on a window ledge overlooking outdoor foliage and stone with one of the snaps shows Chicago and True snuggling up together as they gaze outside. Another shows Chicago looking right at the camera. The Daily Mail suggests the pictures were taken in Khloe’s home.

Fans have been going nuts. Many honed in on Chicago’s resemblance to her 38-year-old mother. One even added a angry cry-face emoji to complete their comment.

“Chi really is Kim’s carbon copy”

Family resemblance is something that Kim herself has recently mentioned. Prior to releasing the now-deleted snap of her fourth baby, Psalm, Kim took to Twitter. The post (seen below) saw Kim compare her newborn son to his older sister.

He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her ✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

While The Daily Mail reported on Chicago’s “modeling” of her Burberry dress today, it would seem that Instagram has similar thoughts.

“Tell me why Chicago is already posing like a model,” one fan wrote with both angry and heart-eye emojis.

“Chi is already a baby model,” another wrote.

Chicago may receive less press than her older sister North, but she’s fast catching up with the five-year-old. Earlier this month, Kim posted a picture of Chicago attending True’s first birthday. The snap (seen above) received more than 5.3 million likes. With her doll-like features, heartwarming smile and captivating eyes, this toddler appears all set for the camera. Chicago was already featured on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Likewise, True.

Today’s playdate photo had racked up more than 850,000 likes within three hours of being posted. More than 3,000 comments were left. The vast majority seemed geared towards Chicago and how cute she looks. Unfortunately for True, the comments section saw her take a back seat. It does, indeed, seem that Instagram has lost it to Chicago West and her dress.

Fans wishing to keep up with Kim and Khloe’s motherhood journeys should tune into E!’s weekly episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.