Lisa Rinna’s Future With ‘RHOBH’ Is Uncertain, What Is She Saying About Season 10?

Could Lisa Rinna be leaving?

Lisa Rinna has been starring on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since the show’s fifth season, but could her reign on the reality series be coming to an end?

According to a recent report, Rinna’s role on the show is currently up in the air as producers consider a new cast lineup for Season 10 and the seasons that will follow. However, as All About the Real Housewives revealed on May 23, she doesn’t appear too concerned about a potential firing.

“It is uncertain. As if life,” Rinna told the outlet about her “uncertain” future on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While Rinna may not have been officially offered a contract for the show’s upcoming season, it seems unlikely that Bravo TV would want to move on with the series without her. After all, she’s close with the majority of her co-stars and often serves as the comic relief of the show.

As fans may recall, Rinna was brought to the show after Joyce Giraud and Carlton Gebbia failed to return after their debut during Season 4. At the time, Rinna’s fellow soap actress, Eileen Davidson, also joined the series in a full-time position.

Davidson ultimately exited her role on the show after Season 7 while Rinna stayed on.

In March, amid the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast’s feud with Lisa Vanderpump, Rinna reportedly struck a nerve with Andy Cohen after threatening to contact her lawyer after learning Vanderpump may soon star in a new series based out of Vanderpump Dogs, which was a hot topic, ironically, throughout the ninth season of the show.

“Lisa Rinna is known for stirring the pot on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but it looks like it may backfire,” the insider told Life & Style. “Andy Cohen and Bravo executives are upset with accusations, threats and demands for money. She’s gone too far.”

According to the report, Rinna made it clear that she wasn’t happy about “servicing” or “playing out” a storyline that would help launch the pilot episode for Vanderpump’s potential new show.

“Lisa went off on a rant about wanting to be paid to help launch future spinoff series for Lisa Vanderpump was ridiculous. She even said her lawyers would be contacting Bravo,” the insider added.

To see more of Rinna, Vanderpump, and the rest of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, tune into new episodes of Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.