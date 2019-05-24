Friday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chloe Finds Gabi & Stefan In Bed Together

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, May 24, reveal that there will be a ton of drama to end the week in Salem, and fans won’t want to miss it.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will reportedly see Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) find her romantic interest, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) in bed with Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus).

Of course, Gabi set the entire thing in motion by making up a lie to get Stefan alone in the DiMera mansion. Gabi then seduced him and had Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) lie in order to get Chloe to return to the mansion in hopes that she would find the pair in bed together.

As viewers already know, Gabi has devised a plan to seduce Stefan and get him to fall in love with her. When that happens, Gabi plans to marry Stefan and use his money and power to get everything she wants.

The plan was devised by Gabi and Brady. Brady no longer wants or needs to go through with it, but that’s not stopping Gabi. She’s willing to do whatever she can to not only get revenge on Stefan but better her life and that of her daughter, Arianna, in the process.

Chloe will likely be furious when she realizes that Stefan and Gabi have been carrying on a relationship behind her back. Days of Our Lives fans may be aware that Chloe has been through a lot lately, and she’s currently grieving the loss of Holly Jonas. This will be just another shocking blow in Chloe’s life, it may probably end her romance with Stefan for good.

Since Nadia Bjorlin is set to exit the soap opera, it appears that the character is tying up loose ends in order to leave Salem for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, Brady will find Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) passed out drunk after she turned to alcohol to deal with her heartbreak over losing her granddaughter, Holly. Maggie is a recovering alcoholic who has been sober for years. Now she’ll be battling the bottle yet again, and Brady may be the one person who can help her through the difficult time.

Elsewhere in Salem, Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) will be caught red-handed as he tries to steal Holly Jonas’ medical records from Salem University Hospital.

In another part of town, a huge secret will be revealed as part of the show’s cliffhanger Friday.

Fans can see more of the Days of Our Lives drama by tuning in weekday afternoons on NBC.