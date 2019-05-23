Charli XCX And Diplo’s Remix Of The Spice Girls Leaks Ahead Of Their Reunion Tour

Charli XCX teamed up with Diplo on a remix of the Spice Girls’ debut single “Wannabe,” which has unexpectedly leaked online, per Music News.

Tomorrow, the Spice Girls will kick off their comeback tour, which is only scheduled so far to go across the U.K. and Ireland.

The group gave Diplo permission to remix their iconic single released in 1996. The new version titled “Spicy” also features French producer Herve Pagez. Information about remix had been very low-key until it leaked. Fans had no idea a new version of the song was being created until users shared links to the track on Reddit earlier this month, which the Spice Girls are not happy about, according to a source that spoke to The Sun newspaper.

“This song has been years in the making. It’s really disappointing that it’s been leaked at the last minute,” the anonymous source expressed.

“But people who have heard it seem to be loving it, which is promising ahead of its release. Charli sings the verses and the chorus has been mashed up and turned on its head for a really cool dance song.”

It seems the Spice Girls are glad the public is enjoying the track, despite people listening to it without their permission.

The 2019 version does not contain any vocals from any of the band members and will not be performed on their “Spice World” reunion tour.

Earlier this week, XCX announced via her official Twitter account that she plans to release loads of new music over the next five months, which The Inquisitr reported.

Last Wednesday, she dropped her latest single with Lizzo, “Blame It On Your Love.” On Spotify, the track has already been streamed over 3 million times. On her Instagram page, she uploaded a behind-the-scenes photo which appears to be a motion shot of her on set for the video. The photo, which isn’t very clear, shows that she is wearing a crop top with a pair of shorts. She has accessorized this look with a mini jacket that appears to look like fur, but might not be. She is wearing some killer heels, too.

Tomorrow night, the Spice Girls will launch their tour in Dublin, Ireland, at Croke Park. They are scheduled to play to three massive crowds in a row in June at Wembley Stadium. All the dates they have announced so far will be supported by British singer-songwriter Jess Glynne.

Earlier in the week, they teased fans with an image of what their next-level stage set up looks like, which The Inquisitr reported on.