Lamar Odom Reportedly Still Wants To Be With Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom is reportedly not over his former wife, Khloe Kardashian. The former NBA player allegedly wishes that he and the reality star could have worked through their relationship issues.

According to Us Weekly, Lamar Odom is said to wish that he and Khloe Kardashian were still together. The basketball player is set to discuss his marriage and divorce in his upcoming memoir, Darkness to Light, which is set to be released next week.

“Lamar would still love to be with Khloe. He’ll talk about their relationship in the book, his regrets, the highs and the really lows,” an insider tells the outlet.

The source goes on to reveal that Khloe hasn’t read the book, but that there isn’t any hard feelings between her and Lamar.

“There’s no beef between [them] at this time. He’s always had love for her and her family.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian is going through a tough time herself. Khloe and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, split back in February after he was allegedly busted cheating on her with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The cheating scandal marked the second time in the span of a year that Thompson, also an NBA player, was caught being unfaithful to Kardashian.

“Lamar feels really bad about what Khloe is going through. He feels like she doesn’t deserve it and she is such a great mother and partner,” a second source told the magazine of Kardashian’s current relationship woes.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom sparked rumors of a reconciliation before she started dating Tristan Thompson. However, nothing seemed to come from it.

Meanwhile, Khloe is now single again, but sources tell Entertainment Tonight that she has no interest in dating just yet, and that she’s still getting over her split with Tristan.

Khloe’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, is also currently single, and the two sisters are said to be embracing this phase of their lives together.

“Both of the sisters have been working non-stop, and really needed the getaway to clear their heads. Both Kourtney and Khloe are single at the same time, which hasn’t happened in a while. The sisters are really enjoying being single, and aren’t rushing into dating right now. [They] know they’ll get back to the world of dating when they are ready,” an insider tells the outlet.

