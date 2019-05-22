Sophie Turner Confirms Joe Jonas Split Happened 24 Hours Before Quickie Vegas Wedding

In a new interview, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner revealed that she split from longtime love Joe Jonas for 24 hours before tying the knot after the Billboard Music Awards on May 1.

“It was the worst day of our lives,” she revealed in an interview with The Sunday Times of London. “For a second we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both, like, ‘Never mind.'”

The twosome planned an elaborate affair in France this summer, one envisioning both sides of their families coming together for several days of celebration — and then the big event. In order for the couple to have an overseas wedding, they needed to tie the knot in the United States, hence the idea for the fun Las Vegas ceremony. Their impromptu wedding ceremony was held at The Little White Chapel.

DJ Diplo live-streamed the entire event on his Instagram page, and the cat was out of the bag as fans watched Turner head towards Jonas, who was clad in a gray suit, and take their vows. Singers Dan + Shay sang their hit tune “Speechless” for the twosome as Turner approached the altar. Also in attendance were Joe’s brothers — Nick and Kevin Jonas — as well as their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

In the interview, Turner also revealed that she relies on Joe Jonas for emotional support. She explained that growing up in the public eye — particularly given that Game of Thrones is a worldwide sensation — led to the actress finding herself feeling “mentally unwell.”

The 23-year-old Game of Thrones actress revealed that Jonas told her that he couldn’t be with her unless she loved herself. He said, according to Turner, “‘I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that,” she explained, adding “I think he kind of saved my life, in a way.”

Turner said that living her teenage years in front of the camera affected her mental health. She found a kindred spirit in Jonas, who also lived his life in front of the cameras throughout his teenage years as a teen idol. Joe Jonas became a celebrity — along with his brothers — via their family band, The Jonas Brothers.

Jonas told James Corden during the Jonas Brothers week-long residency on The Late, Late Show with James Corden that he and Turner were “going to have a summer wedding,” noting that he was “looking forward to it, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The Jonas Brothers will head out on their “Happiness Begins Tour” this summer. Turner is enjoying some much-needed time off since the last episode of GoT aired on May 19.