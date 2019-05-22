Tammy Hembrow Reveals The Exercise Regimen That’s Responsible For Her Perky Booty

Fitness guru Tammy Hembrow is famous for her derrière, and she shared a series of videos in her Instagram story on Wednesday that help her keep her booty tight and toned.

Wearing a cropped grey sweatshirt and bike shorts, the mother of two performed a set of moves that target the glutes.

In the first clip, the fitness influencer performed a number of kettle bell squats, which involved holding the weight and swinging her arms and down while landing in a squat position. In the second video, Hembrow held a medicine ball while performing jump squats. The third video showed her performing a number of box jumps followed by squats.

“Exercise is alwayssss the best medicine for me. Afternoon sessions (with my @womensbest BCAAs of course) help clear my mind especially if I’ve had a crazy busy or stressful day. I always feel a million times better after I train,” Hembrow wrote in the caption.

The Instagram sensation has amassed 9.4 million followers and said in an interview with Woman Entrepreneur in December of 2018 that the secret to growing such a following is being authentic.

“People will tell if you’re being fake, being unnatural and putting on a show, or having a fake life,” she said, per The Daily Mail.

Hembrow also said that a bit of personality needs to shine through each photo posted online.

“I feel that’s why a lot of people follow me, because a show a bit of myself, it’s not just pretty pictures, it’s also a look into my life,” she added.

In staying true to being real with her followers, Hembrow opened up about an “embrrassing” event that occurred last year when the entrepreneur collapsed at Kylie Jenner’s birthday bash, where she had to be carried out of the event on a stretcher. She said drinking too much alcohol while she was already exhausted was the reason she fainted, The Sun reported.

In a video, Hemborw, who has modeled for Khloé Kardashian’s Good American line, explained that she should not have been drinking because she was jet-lagged and running on 30 hours of no sleep. She also said that because of her recent breakup with Reece Hawkins, who is the father of her children, she had been throwing herself into her work and her children and, eventually, it got the better of her, per The Sun.

