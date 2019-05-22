Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Returns To Shocking News From Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, May 23, reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will return from Los Angeles. The mother-of-two has spent the last few months in Paris at the Forrester Creations International office. However, SheKnows Soaps reports that Steffy’s return will be a bittersweet one because Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will fill her in on a shocking turn of events.

Although the Forrester Creations co-CEO needed to make the trip to Paris, she also left town for another reason. She called a meeting with Liam and Hope (Annika Noelle) to let them know that she wanted them to use the time to heal the rift in their marriage. Steffy had noticed that they were drifting apart after they lost Beth. Hope had formed an unhealthy attachment to Beth, and Liam was struggling to keep their marriage afloat. Steffy wanted them to concentrate on their marriage while she was away with the girls.

At the time, Hope and Liam agreed to give their marriage the priority. However, Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) had just arrived in town. Hope found herself a new project in the little boy because he had just lost his mother. Her heart went out to him and soon, they were spending a lot of time together.

Hope always knows how to make Douglas smile. ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/IddXFostNT — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 21, 2019

Liam was not the only one fighting for Hope’s attention. Thomas was hard at work too. The designer believed that Liam belonged with Steffy and the girls, while Hope belonged with him and Douglas. He plotted to make her a part of his family and used every dirty trick in the book.

His latest scheme was to forge a letter that was supposedly from Caroline. The note said that in the event of her death, Caroline wanted Douglas to find a mother who was missing a child. Hope believed that Caroline had seen a glimpse of the future and that she was talking about her. She became convinced that she was meant to be Douglas’ mother.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Hope will tell Liam about her feelings. They will share a heartbreaking moment when they decide to end their marriage. Liam will be devastated but he cannot force Hope to stay.

When Steffy returns, Liam will be there to welcome her home. He is delighted to have her back in the same city as him and longs to spend some more time with the girls. However, he will also share the bad news with her. Steffy will be stunned when she hears that Hope and Liam are ending their marriage.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.