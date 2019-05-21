Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Jams Out To Mommy’s Hit ‘I Like It’ In Adorable Instagram Video

Cardi B and Offset’s 10-month-old daughter is already shaping up to be a great rapper. On Tuesday, Offset shared a video to Instagram of little Kulture jamming out to her mother’s hit single, “I Like It.” Of course, the baby couldn’t exactly sing along at her age, but she added her own adorable twist to the tune that made her father proud, according to Hollywood Life.

The clip on Offset’s Instagram feed showed Kulture leaning against a table, dressed in a long-sleeved black, white, and gray Nike T-shirt with a black baseball cap, which was a few sizes too big for her head. Someone off-camera gently repeated “I like it like that,” encouraging the smiling little girl to join in. After a few phrases, Kulture jumped up and down and babbled away. She excitedly clapped her hands and tapped on the table as she got the hang of the song’s melody.

“KULTURE REMIX ‘I LIKE IT’ ALREADY PLATINUM???? SO MUCH CHARACTER I LOVE HER,” Offset captioned the precious video of his daughter.

The clip garnered over 1 million views. In the comments, fans gushed over Kulture’s contagiously fun personality.

“Oh such a smart talented BEAUTIFUL BABY,” one user wrote.

“She is the cutest baby ever,” another added with heart eye emojis.

Last month, Kulture reached a milestone when she successfully uttered the word “dada” for the first time. In another video on his Instagram, Offset urged his little girl to say “dada” by repeating it a few times. After a few seconds, Kulture called out the two syllables with a big smile.

“Yes, finally!” the Father of 4 rapper captioned the video, according to E! News.

Back in October, Cardi admitted that Kulture is definitely a “daddy’s girl.”

“Sometimes she be throwing tantrums…Then when he come around, she doesn’t do it,” the Invasion of Privacy rapper told E! News.

Offset’s video of Kulture on Tuesday is sure to make Cardi and her fans smile after they received news that the rapper will have to postpone her upcoming concert in Baltimore, Maryland. Cardi had been scheduled to perform over Memorial Day weekend, but her doctors instructed her to take it easy, as she is still recovering from a recent plastic surgery procedure.

A representative for Cardi explained on Tuesday that she was “overzealous” in returning to work and did not give her body enough time to heal after receiving liposuction and a breast augmentation, Entertainment Tonight reported. Her Baltimore concert has been rescheduled for September 8, 2019.