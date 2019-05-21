Bella Hadid Is Busting Out Of Her Shirt In New Instagram Post

Bella Hadid knows how to pose on the runway, but the bombshell has also proved that she can do casual sexy just as well. That’s never been more evident than in her most recent Instagram post, where she shared a sultry image that shows her sipping a Slurpee in a white shirt that is opened to reveal that she isn’t wearing a bra.

Bella sits in what appears to be a golf cart while on a sandy beach. She wears a white button-up shirt, a plaid shirt, and a yellow jacket on top, all unbuttoned to show the model’s ample chest.

In the accompanying video, Bella plays on the beach in a tiny bikini, a seductive strappy black one-piece, and a pink suit with pink cover-up pants. The video and image appear to be outtakes from her recent Vogue Spain cover.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bella has posted other images from the Vogue shoot, including a black and white one of the cover itself that reveals a risque pose showing her chest out of the side of a sexy one-piece swimsuit.

The latest outtakes from the shoot reveal a more playful side of the Vogue spread, with Bella laughing and teasing the camera while she plays on the beach.

Bella has been facing criticism this week after she appeared in a Calvin Klein campaign. In the ad, which is titled “I speak my truth,” Bella kisses a female robot influencer, Miquela Sousa, and the move has caused some serious backlash.

According to W Magazine, many people accused the model of being tone-deaf and trying to capitalize on the LGBTQ+ movement.

“[C]hildren of lgbtq families are having birthright citizenship revoked but brands are out here thinking paying a virtual influencer to be gay for pay is the move,” said Arabelle Sicardi.

“[Y]ou’re supposed to wait until June for your tone-deaf queer-bait ad campaigns,” said Madison Malone Kircher.

Calvin Klein was forced to respond with an apology.

“We understand and acknowledge how featuring someone who identifies as heterosexual in a same-sex kiss could be perceived as queerbaiting,” the company said.

“As a company with a longstanding tradition of advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, it was certainly not our intention to misrepresent the LGBTQ+ community.”

Calvin Klein has a long history of supporting gay rights and several gay models and musicians appear elsewhere in the ad. Bella has removed the video from her Instagram feed amidst the controversy.