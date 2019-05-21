Madonna Uploads Eurovision Song Contest Performance With Edited Vocals After Being Accused Of Singing Off-Key

On Saturday night, Madonna performed at the Eurovision Song Contest. Her performance consisted of two tracks — “Like a Prayer,” her chart-topping 1989 hit, and her new release “Future” featuring rapper Quavo, who also joined her on stage.

The performance received a mixed reaction on Twitter from those who were watching it live on the night. The Queen of Pop was accused of singing completely off-key, which The Inquisitr reported. On Sunday, she uploaded the full performance to her official YouTube account for those who hadn’t seen it yet or wanted to watch it again. So far, it has been watched over 2.6 million times on her account and is currently the 11th trending video on YouTube. One thing people noticed was that her vocals weren’t the same from the live airing. The comments section is filled with fans, or some might say, haters, exposing that her vocals have been edited on the upload.

“Ahaha too late, we already heard the live performance,” one user commented, exposing the “Material Girl” chart-topper.

“That’s weird. I know exactly that it didn’t originally sound like this. Interesting how you can fix a voice afterwards,” another said.

“Does NOT sound like the original ESC performance AT ALL! Nice voice correction afterwards,” a third mentioned.

“Yes, Madonna, this is how it SHOULD have sounded. Thank you for letting us know, it was impossible to make up for it from the unedited version,” someone insisted.

A lot of fans were delighted to hear that she would be performing at the event after there was a lot of speculation that she wasn’t going to be a part of the final. However, some fans and activists weren’t happy about the news. They wanted the “Girl Gone Wild” entertainer to join the artists who have protested against Israel’s treatment of its Palestinian neighbors, per The Inquisitr.

Like always, Madonna stood up for herself and what she believes in and addressed the situation.

“I’ll never stop playing music to suit someone’s political agenda, nor will I stop speaking out against violations of human rights wherever in the world they may be,” she responded.

Even though her performance was met with a negative response due to her vocals, her political statement message didn’t get left unnoticed.

Madonna just used the biggest platform she has ever had, despite the biggest restrictions she’s had, to highlight the atrocities in Palestine and the need for Israelis and Palestinians to find a way to coexist to the biggest audience she has ever had. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/WUCoVD3zDH — A???? (@husseybyname) May 18, 2019

Next month, she will release her fourteenth studio album, Madame X. The record will be released via Interscope Records and will contain collaborations with Maluma, Swae Lee, Anitta, and Quavo. To support the record, she will embark on a world tour. Recently, The Inquisitr noted that it will be a more intimate show for the star who is used to performing in arenas and stadiums. This time, she is playing theaters.

Regardless of those accusing the “Dress You Up” icon as a bad singer, she still remains one of the most influential and legendary pop stars of all time.