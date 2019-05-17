Pamela Anderson Defends Ariel Winter Against ‘Un-Evolving’ Body Shamers

Pamela Anderson held nothing back in her recent Twitter thread Thursday when she defended Ariel Winter from body shamers and criticized social media users for their “swift and damaging remarks,” per People.

The Canadian-American actress and model highlighted how easy it is to hurt people with social media, and suggests that this ease is driving people to “un-evolve.” She claims that people are becoming less mature and failing to consider the repercussions of their remarks.

“The damage is done in a typed message in a private space – a bedroom, bathroom basement, desk or train – who knows? and it takes only seconds. The bully on the playground is multiplied by thousands – There is little privacy – no parenting- no teaching in this area.”

Anderson concluded that everybody does their best and holds beauty inside, and claimed that knee-jerk bullying is the only thing that isn’t beautiful.

According to Global News, Ariel Winter faced social media criticism for her rapid weight loss, which led some to accuse her of having extensive plastic surgery.

“You were fine just the way you were before not now,” a user commented on one of her Instagram photos.

Although Winter acknowledged that some fans are supportive, she says it’s still difficult to face an onslaught of social media criticism.

“It’s nice for all of the fans and the supporters who are kind and supportive, it’s fantastic, but people are quick to judge things that they see on the small screen, it’s difficult.”

Last fall, Winter dressed up as Anderson for Halloween along with her boyfriend Levi Meaden, who dressed up as Anderson’s former boyfriend Kid Rock. The pair rocked the same outfits that Anderson and then-boyfriend Kid Rock wore to the 2002 American Music Awards.

As The Inquisitr reported, Winter recently flaunted her weight loss in an Instagram post of three photos. The trio of images was immediately a hit and to date, the photos have earned over 160,000 likes and almost 800 comments — although not all of them positive.

As for Anderson, she recently made news when she visited Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who she believes is innocent and undeserving of prison time following his arrest for rape charges. She even called him the “world’s most innocent man,” per The Inquisitr.

Although Assange sought refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, his political asylum was revoked last month. Ecuador’s President Lenín Moreno claims that his asylum was revoked due to his failure to abide by daily-life protocols and international conventions.