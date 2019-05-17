Jordyn Woods Takes Selfie With Mom & Sister, Fans Think They Look Like Triplets

As fans know, Jordyn Woods is not usually one to share a ton of family photos on social media, but when she does — she definitely makes waves.

A few days ago, Kylie Jenner’s former BFF took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself, her mother, Elizabeth Woods, and her sister, Jodie Woods. In the caption attached to the photo, Jordyn wishes her fans a Happy Mother’s Day, and signs it from “the triplets.”

In the snapshot, Jodie appears in the middle of the frame, wearing her hair slicked back in a low ponytail. The teen appears to be wearing minimal makeup for the photo op, and accessorizes her look with a big pair of hoop earrings as well as a few necklaces. Jordyn appears next to Jodie, rocking a high bun and a little more makeup than her baby sister, boasting cat-eye eyeliner, mascara, and lip gloss.

On the other side is the two girls’ mom, Elizabeth Woods, who wears a colorful scarf on her head and is all smiles for the snapshot. Since the post went live on her account, Jordyn’s fans have gone absolutely crazy over it. So far, it’s amassed over 823,000 likes in addition to 4,300 comments. While most fans commented on the photo because they couldn’t get over the ladies’ strong resemblances to each other, countless others had to ask Jordyn which one she was.

“Bruh I can’t tell who’s Jordyn and who’s Jodie,” one follower wrote.

“All of you are literally the same person,” a second supporter remarked.

“For a hot second, I couldn’t tell you and your sister apart. The genes,” another fan commented, along with heart-eye emoji.

As fans of the reality star know, Woods has made headlines over the past few months after having hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson. Since then, the black-haired beauty has been facing a ton of backlash from Kardashian fans — while some other fans have been lending her some support. Jordyn remained silent on the cheating scandal for a while, but as The Inquisitr shared, she finally broke her silence to family friend Jada Pinkett Smith on her show, Red Table Talk.

Among many things that were said in the tell-all interview, Jordyn confessed that her family has been really affected by the scandal.

“My little sister was bullied in school and I wanted to show her that I was bullied by the world. I understood for the first time what it’s like being a black woman — in a just society, how we can be so disrespected and nobody can really understand to that extent until you have to live it,” she shared.

Things have died down for the reality star as of late, but it seems as though she and Kylie are still not on the best of terms.