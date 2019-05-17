Lizzo Aims To Help ‘Big Black Girls’ With Her Sassy Anthems

“Juice” hitmaker Lizzo recently graced the cover of Essense Magazine, where she told them that she wants her songs to make a positive impact on her audience.

“These songs are for my big black girls. Everyone can enjoy them, but I want to help us,” the sassy star confessed.

“This music is medicine… It’s so exciting to me to finally be at a level where I have exposure to my black sisters, my big sisters, my black trans sisters,” she continued.

She got real in the interview and told them what it’s really about, despite the many perks of the job.

“It’s not about being poppin’. It’s not about being famous or fashion,” she admitted.

“It’s about being better and making sure that this world can hear us and respect us.”

The digital cover for the issue was uploaded to her Instagram page and is absolutely stunning. Lizzo is lying down in an orange poofy dress that shows off her beautiful legs as she is surrounded by flowers. Her hair is platted and made to look like tassels. Her heels have huge flowers on the back of them which match the color of the font they have used for their logo. The “Tempo” songstress was praised by her musical friends in the comments section by SZA, Janelle Monae, and Erykah Badu. The photo has been liked over 312,000 times.

On Wednesday, Lizzo released her latest single with Charli XCX, “Blame It On Your Love,” which The Inquisitr revealed was happening.

Recently, Lizzo became the cover girl for V Magazine also. The Inquisitr noted the fashion she was wearing but most importantly, the message she was telling big girls. She wanted to let them know that their body is high fashion, beautiful and that they are worthy.

She released her third studio album, Cuz I Love You, in April which has become an instant success. The album debuted at No. 6 in the U.S., making it her first album to enter the top 10 there. The lead single “Juice” has so far peaked within the top 40 in the U.K. and has been streamed over 42 million times on Spotify worldwide. To celebrate the release of the record, she re-created the album artwork where she appears nude on its release day, which The Inquisitr recently reported.

Lizzo’s debut album, Lizzobangers, was released in 2013. Two years later, she released Big Grrrl Small World, her second studio album. Over the years, she has continued to build up her fanbase, which now consists of 1.2 million followers on Instagram.