Whoopi Goldberg Slams New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Presidential Bid

Whoopi Goldberg was not at a loss for words upon hearing about a Democratic bid for the office of President of the United States by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Goldberg, who has been an outspoken critic of many of the mayor’s policies, relayed her strong opinions on what she felt was wrong with his current administration and why she feels he should reconsider throwing his hat in the ring along with almost two dozen other Democratic hopefuls who plan to take on Republican Donald Trump in 2020.

Page Six reported that Goldberg spoke directly to the camera and told de Blasio that running for president was “not a good career move” considering the issues she felt were being neglected by his current administration.

“Here’s the thing you didn’t mention: Homelessness is near record highs. Congestion pricing will take the minimum wage we just gave to people … Public housing is falling apart. He can’t seem to fire anybody. The buses are slow. What the hell you gonna do?” she fumed.

“Finish doing what you’re doing here. Finish being the mayor. Finish this out,” the show moderator concluded.

Both Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin tried to quell Goldberg’s disappointment by attempting to read off a list of good things that de Blasio has done, including universal pre-K, city-mandated affordable housing, and a one-time freeze on rents for rent-stabilized apartments, reported Page Six.

It seemed Goldberg couldn’t be persuaded, leading Meghan McCain to stand next to her co-host and remark, “I hate this guy.”

McCain then spoke of de Blasio’s launch of his presidential bid on Good Morning America. She explained that candidates “live and die” by launches and that when de Blasio was announcing his bid, protesters were outside the GMA studio calling the NYC mayor a “liar” so loudly that the show’s anchor George Stephanopoulos noted they were outside the studio during the interview.

This is not the first time Goldberg has called out the mayor for what she feels he is doing wrong as the leader of the New York City government.

During de Blasio’s turn at The View’s Hot Topics table, Goldberg took the mayor to task over his addition of bike lanes to some of the most already congested areas of the city.

The New York Daily News reported that Goldberg’s opinion, which she voiced to de Blasio, was that the addition of bike lanes takes some of the city’s largest avenues and cuts their lanes down substantially, therefore causing major gridlock. She also feels that the mayor hasn’t enforced the use of helmets for those who bike in the city, noting that parents must force children to wear them but adults don’t have to, which should be a major concern as cyclists pedal around the city.

The View airs weekdays on ABC.